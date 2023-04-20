Balcony power plants at low prices: Sustainability is so cheap!

PR/Business Insider

The energy transition is in full swing and many people want to contribute to it. One way to do this are so-called balcony power plants. These devices capture solar energy and feed it into the electrical circuit of the house or apartment. The helpers are usually expensive and range in price from around 600.00 to 1,000.00 euros. Ebay is currently offering a model with a cost of only 499,00 Euro.

But what are balcony power plants anyway?

A balcony power plant is a small photovoltaic system that is installed on the balcony or terrace. Compared to traditional rooftop solar systems, balcony power plants are smaller and do not take up any floor space. They can be installed on balconies and terraces and produce electricity from sunlight.

The functioning of balcony power plants is very simple. The system consists of one or more solar modules that are mounted on a frame or attached directly to the balcony. These modules convert the sunlight into direct current, which is then converted into household electricity via an inverter. The electricity produced is then used directly in the household or fed into the power grid.

What good is the Ebay deal?

There is currently a balcony power plant from Solakon on Ebay, which costs around 596.00 euros on the manufacturer’s website. Ebay offers the product at a price of only 499.00 euros – so you can save a lot here.

The offer includes a balcony power station as a complete set. It consists of two 405 watt solar panels, a 600 watt inverter, the cabling, an inverter bracket and an end cap. The model also has a WLAN function and can be controlled via an app. A twelve-year guarantee is also included.

And: The balcony power plant can still work well even in poor light conditions; because it can generate more energy with higher output of 810 watts. Since in Germany only a maximum of 600 watts can be fed into the power grid without a permit, the inverter reduces the number to the permitted 600 watts.

Installation is simple using the brackets and does not require professional assembly by an electrician. Only the brackets for the solar modules have to be purchased separately, everything else is included in the scope of delivery.

Why are balcony power plants useful and for whom are they suitable?

Balcony power plants are not only environmentally friendly, but also cost-saving. They can be purchased much more cheaply than large photovoltaic systems and can be set up within a few hours. Since they do not require a building permit and are easy to install, balcony power plants are also an attractive option for tenants to produce their own electricity.

Especially with the currently rising energy prices, balcony power plants are particularly worthwhile. By producing their own electricity, households can reduce their energy costs and become less dependent on energy suppliers. In addition, balcony power plants help to reduce CO₂ emissions and thus make a contribution to climate protection.

The net alternative – what can the balcony power plant do?

The Juskys balcony power plant from the discounter Netto is also a bargain. Instead of a strike price of 1,199.00 euros, it only costs 499.99 euros. At other retailers, the model is priced at just over 500.00 euros.

It consists of two 410 watt solar panels and accessories and is powerful. Feeding into the power grid is via “Plug-and-Play” and is therefore convenient.

Conclusion: who should strike at the balcony power plant?

Overall, balcony power plants are a good way to save energy costs in the long term and make your own contribution to the energy transition. They are easy to install and can help reduce electricity costs and protect the climate. They are therefore suitable for anyone who has a balcony or terrace. So: it’s worth hitting!

