The new Intel 700 series motherboards have many exciting functions and new technologies, such as supporting the PCI Express 5.0 standard, the transmission bandwidth is twice that of the PCIe 4.0 version, and providing an astonishing transmission speed of up to 32 GT/s, BIOSTAR this time with With the launch of the 13th generation Intel processors, the B760M-SILVER series motherboards supporting PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory technology are launched for the mid-range installed market to fully utilize the performance of the 13th generation Intel Core processors. The DMI channel connecting the Intel B760 chipset to the CPU has a Gen4 x4 bandwidth and provides 10 PCIe 4.0 and 4 PCIe 3.0 channels. When players choose a B760 motherboard, they can also decide to use DDR5 or DDR4 memory according to their budget. Therefore, the 700 series chipset with 13th-generation processors has more complete functions than the AMD platform, and can provide users with higher transmission bandwidth internally and externally, and the choices of users are indeed more diverse.

The performance of the 13th generation processors shows that Intel, the leader in the PC market processors, has a solid background. Through core upgrades and a comprehensive attack on the configuration of large and small cores, Intel Raptor Lake-S CPU products have received considerable praise from the market as soon as they were launched, effectively corresponding to AMD. The new Ryzen 7000 series processor products, Intel’s response this time is also quite in place. The 13th generation series processors provide users with good performance, reasonable positioning and price combination, so that consumers in the mid-to-high-end processor market for personal computers have more and more. More energy-efficient competitive products can be selected.

Motherboard manufacturer – BIOSTAR creates more distinctive motherboards based on the needs of the mainstream market, and launches the Micro-ATX motherboard product B760M-SILVER with a reasonable price, specifications, functions and materials that are highly competitive. It supports For the Intel LGA1700-pin Raptor Lake-S processor product line, BIOSTAR continues to strengthen the previously well-received software value-added technologies, such as super-alloy grade materials, VIVID LED DJ, SMART BIOS UPDATE, 2.5 Gigabit Lan network chip, 2 sets of PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, M.2 heat dissipation design, PCIe alloy slot, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C interface, etc. Simple, intuitive and practical BIOS overall interface, through hardware and software The collocation of the body is expected to perfectly combine and fully utilize the performance of Intel LGA1700 pin Raptor Lake-S CPU products. The following introduces the appearance and performance of BIOSTAR B760M-SILVER.

Motherboard packaging and accessories

Front of the box

The design outer packaging of the product belongs to the consistent product design style of the BIOSTAR SILVER product line, which clearly shows the image style of plain technology.

Original Technical Features

Using the B760 chipset, it supports the Raptor Lake-S and Alder Lake-S series processors of the Intel 7 process, which is the Intel 10nm SuperFin enhanced process LGA 1700 pin.

The picture on the back of the box shows product support and related technologies

Provide 11+1+1 phase digital power supply design, PCI-E 5.0, DDR5, Dragon 2.5Gb network chip, 2 sets of PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, PCIe alloy slot, front USB3.2 Gen2 (support USB Type -C), Dr.MOS and 7.1-channel high-fidelity sound effects and other functions.

Unboxing and Motherboard Accessories

Motherboard-related accessories are packaged in layers.

Accessories

Accessories include 3 sets of SATA cables, manual, and driver CD, etc.

motherboard

motherboard front

This mid-range Micro-ATX product of the B760 provides 2 sets of PCI-E 16X (the actual maximum transmission bandwidth is in order of[email protected]、[email protected]), 1 pair PCI-E [email protected]Slots for expansion, 4DIMM dual-channel DDR5, 7.1CH audio output, Dragon 2.5 Gigabit network chip, except for the sound effect using Nippon Chemi-Con series long-lasting electrolytic capacitors, all are solid capacitors, the overall material part is designed for CPU power supply 11+1+1 phase digital power supply design is adopted, and the MOS area is equipped with a large-area heat pipe aluminum alloy heat sink to suppress the temperature of the MOS load. The 12V input of the CPU end is also EPS 8Pin to meet the power supply requirements of the new generation 13 series processors, and provide 5 sets of fan power terminals, 2 sets of M.2 slots on the motherboard[PCIe 4.0 x4]1 set of M.2 slots (Key E) and 6 sets of SATA3 (native) transmission interfaces. In addition, the overall color matching adopts silver and black configuration, and the product quality is quite good.

motherboard back

The bottom of the CPU socket uses a metal base plate to reduce board bending, and the MOS area and the PCH chipset heat sink are locked with screws.

PCB Isolate Shielding Technology

Isolate analog and digital signals, which can effectively reduce noise interference.

Motherboard IO area

As shown in the picture, there are 1 set of 2.5Gb-level network, 1 set of USB3.2 Gen2 Type C, 5 sets of USB3.2 Gen2, 2 sets of USB2.0, reserved socket for WiFi antenna, audio output terminal, 1 set of HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.2.

Materials near the CPU

The power supply configuration adopts 11+1+1 phase digital power supply design, adopts Dr. MOS material design, the motherboard power supply area uses long-term solid capacitors, and the MOS area is also designed with a large-area heat sink to enhance heat dissipation. The 12V on the CPU side uses EPS 8Pin input and DDR5 module supporting 4DIMM, power supply adopts 24Pin input, PCB also adopts black bottom design, which improves the overall quality.

motherboard interface card area

Provide 2 sets of PCI-E 16X (the actual maximum transmission bandwidth is[email protected]、[email protected]), 1 pair PCI-E [email protected]The slot is for expansion. This configuration is a common and sufficient design for Micro-ATX motherboard users. The first group of PCIe 16X slots on the top adopts an alloy slot design, adding more solder joints to allow the motherboard to carry The power is better, which reduces the tearing that may be caused when a heavy graphics card is inserted. The slot also uses the well-received dolphin tail type tenon. The texture of the PCH heat sink is quite good. The PCH area increases the heat sink. area, and strengthen the ability to control the heat source on the motherboard.

IO device area

The motherboard provides 6 sets of SATA3, 3 sets of M.2, 1 set of USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C front internal expansion ports, 1 set of USB3.2 Gen1 19Pin front internal expansion ports, providing a total of 2 There are 6 USB3.2 Gen2 Type C, 5 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A, 2 USB 3.2 Gen1, and 6 USB 2.0. The USB-related interfaces can be expanded to 13 groups. The switch terminals on the front panel of the case are also located in this area.

Material and design of heat sink

The ultra-large aluminum alloy heat sink is used to provide super heat dissipation, showing the style of the motherboard material, and also has a very good heat dissipation effect.

M.2 thermal design

M.2 SSDs tend to emit high heat when operating at full speed. Once overheated, the speed may slow down and the transmission may be unstable. BIOSATR’s aluminum alloy M.2 heat dissipation design can effectively help M.2 SSDs cool down and maintain optimal working conditions.

Steel Slots

The PCIe alloy slot is equipped with a metal cover on the outside of the PCIe expansion slot, and solder joints are added to improve stability and resistance to heavy loads and pulls, so as to avoid damage caused by shaking and transporting the host.

Status Indicator

A simple troubleshooting tool is provided on the upper left of the motherboard, which intuitively displays the detection status of CPU / DRAM / VGA when the system is turned on, and the status indicators can quickly and easily identify the root of the problem through the light.

Motherboard materials and details

B760 PCH chip

power supply design

BIOSTAR B760M-SILVER is designed for 11+1+1 phase digital power supply, using RENESAS RAA229130 PWM control chip, high-efficiency inductance and 70A Dr.MOS, 6-layer PCB with 5K solid capacitors, low operating temperature, providing stable current, giving Better overclocking, relatively longer lifespan.

Image output control chip

The ITE IT66318FN chip allows the motherboard to support the output of HDMI 2.1 4K 60Hz signals.

USB3.2 Gen2 HUB

Genesysmic GL3590 control chip is adopted.

USB2.0 HUB

Genesysmic GL852 control chip is adopted.

microprocessor control chip

Provide SMART BIOS UPDATE function through ASMedia ASM1012 control chip.

network control chip

The network chip adopts the Realtek Dragon RTL8125BG 2.5Gbps network control chip, and the excellent transmission performance measured is the reason why BIOSTAR is used.

Environmental control chip

The environmental control chip adopts ITE products.

sound technology

It adopts 7.1-channel high-fidelity audio (Realtek ALC1220 audio codec), and uses Nippon Chemi-Con audio dedicated electrolytic capacitors to provide users with a better audio experience.

M.2 slot

The high-speed transmission interface mainly promoted by the new generation of storage devices. There are 2 sets of M.2 on the motherboard, using the M.2 Socket 3 Type M interface, both of which are Hyper M.2 slots[PCIe Gen4 x4], all support 2242, 2260 and 2280 length devices, the bottom can support 22110 length devices, and support Intel VMD technology. M.2 (Key E) slot for expansion of wireless network card.

RGB lighting external control terminal

It allows users to install RGB LED strips and control the color of the lights through the exclusive VIVID LED DJ software. The 4Pin white pins that support 12V RGB LEDs, and the 3Pin gray pins that support 5V Addressable RGB LEDs, can freely expand light bars or other LED devices.

UEFI BIOS

The BIOSTAR B760M-SILVER mainboard UEFI BIOS interface is simple and clear, and intuitive to use, and the related settings are almost open to users to set, so that users with DIY spirits and other users have more room for tuning and setting for their own unique use model. This motherboard uses the B760 chip, supports memory overclocking, voltage, memory operating clock and other functions open for users to adjust and use, users can adjust their favorite lighting effects and colors through the BIOS or Vivid LED DJ RGB lighting effect software , which are constant light, breathing, flashing, cycle, random, random cycle, wave, music and other modes, and some modes can also adjust the speed of lighting effects.

performance test

test environment

CPU：Intel Core i5-13600K

RAM：Crucial Ballistix DDR5-4800 64GB Kit @ 4800 39-39-39-76

MB：BIOSTAR B760M-SILVER

VGA：UHD770

HD: Crucial P3 PLUS 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD 1TB (CPU direct connection)

POWER: FSP Royal Titanium Pole PT 1200W

COOLING: CPU air cooling

Operating system: WIN11 X64

performance test

CPUmark, Super PI 1M, wPrime 32M&1024M Performance Test

CPU-Z performance test

AIDA memory bandwidth

CrystalMark2004R7

Corona Benchmark

V-Ray Benchmark

WinRAR performance test

7-Zip Performance Test

POV-Ray

CINBENCH R15 X64

CINBENCH R20

CINBENCH R23

PCMARK 10

Extended

PCMARK 7

CrossMark

3DMARK

Time Spy

Fire Strike

CPU

3DMARK 11

3DMARK VANTAGE

X264 FHD BENCHMARK

X265 FHD BENCHMARK

Alien Battlefield DX11 Benchmark

Unigine Superposition Benchmark

1080P

FINAL FANTASY XV Benchmark

1080P

epilogue

summary:

This BIOSTAR B760M-SILVER focuses on the mid-range Micro-ATX motherboard market. It has complete and powerful functions. It provides 11+1+1 phase digital power supply design and materials. This test can perfectly match the processing of the 13th generation Raptor Lake-S The high-end Core i5-13600K in the device is a 14-core 20-thread processor, with B760’s native USB3.2 Gen2, USB3.2 Gen1, Hyper M.2, RAID, SATA6G and other functions, the functions are quite complete and the performance is also very good. The overall hardware and functions can basically meet the needs of players, continue to improve product functions and upgrade the overall materials, provide VIVID LED DJ, Dragon RTL8125BG 2.5Gbps network chip, M.2 heat sink, PCIe alloy slot, 5K solid capacitor material design and other hardware and software technologies are strengthened. BIOSTAR has joined the work team to work hard to develop the technology and improve the user experience of consumers. This motherboard also provides a relatively comprehensive solution for entry-level players. It has a good functional design, reasonable and affordable price, and high-quality user experience. It is one of the best choices for users to build a full-featured e-sports host due to the material level and sufficient expansion capacity. Friends who need to upgrade the Raptor Lake-S processor platform in the near future can refer to it.