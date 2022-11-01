Home Technology Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will get a hardcore game mode alongside the first season – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
While many of you may have poured a lot of your time into the multiplayer portion of the Infinite Ward shooter sequel over the weekend, the lack of a hardcore playlist may have caught your attention as well.

There is a reason for this, and that reason is that, as pointed out in a recent blog post, prior to the start of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and this new era of CoD Season 1, Tier 1 (hardcore) games Mode will not go into multiplayer.

general speaking, “The Tier 1 playlist will go live in Modern Warfare II at the start of Season 01.

As for what exactly will be included here, it added “Tier 1 playlists are specified in the playlist’s name and provide a more challenging experience than traditional multiplayer games. Operators have lower health, limited HUD elements, and friendly fire. These Elements are consistent across all game modes that support Tier 1 variants.

In terms of when Season 1 and Warzone 2.0 debut, the exact release date is November 16th. When that day comes, what will you check first, a new battle royale experience or extra multiplayer options?

