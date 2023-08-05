CMF by Nothing, new products accessible to many more customers…

The CEO and co-founder of Nothing Carl Pei has announced a major expansion of the London-based technology company’s business portfolio. In a public speech, during the “Nothing Q2 Community Update”Pei introduced CMF by Nothinga new range of products that makes the best design more accessible to a wider group of consumers.

CMF by Nothing, that’s what will be launched

Nothing wants to make technology fun again and has proven its ability to break the boundaries of industrial design. Therefore, the company believes it can make the design more democratic and make an impact on multiple people. Understanding that different consumers want different things, CMF by Nothing will serve to bridge the gap in the value segment with better quality products that offer a clean and timeless design.

CMF by Nothing will launch one first smartwatch e earphones before the end of the year. More details will be released in the coming months.

Nothing Phone (2): price and features

After three years and 1.5 million devices sold between smartphones and earphones, Nothing is back with the second edition of its Phone. And this time, after having launched an interesting mid-range product with the Phone (1), it aims higher. You can already see this by the material choices in the device, which has frames in it 100% recycled aluminum and a curved glass back under which there are Glyphs rethought in everything – even in functionality.

Indeed, Nothing has “broken” the lines of LEDs on the back of your smartphone, in order to have multiple separate zones and enable new features. In this way, we can customize the notifications, so that we can hold the smartphone with the screen down but still stay connected. Using Essential Notifications, for example, you can choose certain apps whose notifications will stay visible until you open the apps.

