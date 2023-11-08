Collaboration by design, Dell redesigns the office

Per Jean-Guillaume Pons, SVP & GM EMEA CSG at Dell Technologiesit’s time for “Collaboration by design”: it is necessary to rethink the office.

Over the last five years the way we work has changed completely. The hybrid working model is still at the center of some debate, but companies are starting to understand that productivity in the workplace goes far beyond the mere counting of hours spent at desks, and must be linked to the ability to achieve results and objectives. And enhancing collaboration is the key to achieving them.

A greater capacity for cooperation between teams improves communication between colleagues, increasing their productivity and involvement; Fostering an environment that prioritizes communication is crucial, especially in companies that are open to team building interfunctional.

Many of us have returned to the office, even if only part-time; according to IDC, 41% of organizations in the area EMEA He now works there three or more days a week. However, the reality we will have to get used to is that many interactions between colleagues will continue to be hybrid. This means managers must consider investments in design and technology to enable employees and their growth, wherever they work.

What are the latest emerging technologies that help facilitate modern work? And how can companies ensure they choose the right technology to increase collaboration within themselves?

Consider work spaces

Many organizations have started to invest in redesigning the workplace to better use the available spaces, as demonstrated by another piece of data from IDCwhich predicts that by 2024, 55% of businesses will use workplace planning tools to reinvent their locations.

Having a clear understanding of how the offices are used by collaborators is essential for reorganizing the available space. For example, collaboration can be increased simply by strategically installing power outlets and monitors, or ensuring data connections in meeting areas.

The ability to connect devices and view information clearly allows all collaborators not to lose connection due to poor battery life.

Another key factor in creating productive hybrid interactions is ensuring universal connectivity throughout the office. IDC predicts that, by 2025, 65% of G2000 companies will consider the online presence of their collaborators to be on par with their “physical” one, demonstrating that hybrid will still play a fundamental role in the way we work.

This means designing classrooms with hybrid interactions in mind, with technological solutions that offer excellent video and audio quality and advanced framing. This way it is possible to reduce the “delay” between in-person and hybrid interactions.

Invest in the right hardware and peripherals

Workspaces should take into account the different technological needs or “personas” that may access them. Colleagues with different company functions may have different tools with which they need to interact and collaborate. What hardware and peripherals can improve their experience?

For example, a sales team will need devices that enable productivity in various contexts: more comfortable than performing, easy to transport, but with the ability to manage important workloads, regardless of the place of use. These tools must be compact, rugged and equipped with adequate storage, ports and processors.

The entire ecosystem should not be forgotten, with displays and peripherals, such as keyboard, mouse, headphones and software. These devices can really significantly increase productivity and collaboration.

Services and software

We have seen how the implementation of cutting-edge technologies is essential to enhance productivity and promote increasingly effective collaboration between teams. Artificial intelligence, for example, allows greater value to be extracted from company data to support decision making. The advanced solutions of videoconferencing and AR/VR and AI technologies they can improve efficiency by transforming the way things get done. Training, for example, if delivered via AR/VR can be more engaging and efficient for both the end user and the company.

If one of the barriers to the adoption of technologies was economic, we should not forget the new “pay-as-you-go” and “as-a-service” payment models, such as Dell APEX PCaaS, which also allow you to free up funds for invest in other activities, perhaps always for the benefit of employees. Likewise, thanks to integrated solutions for device lifecycle management, which completely cover the entire process and involve various suppliers, it is possible to combine the growing needs of the workforce with those of having more performing hardware.

Collaboration by design

Whether it is a multinational company, a startup, a non-profit organization or any other type of company, the ability of collaborators to work effectively is the real competitive advantage for a company. The choice to invest in improving collaboration is more than just a technological choice, it is a strategy that can influence the overall direction of an organization.

The offices and technologies of the future should be focused on enhancing collaboration by ensuring a technological infrastructure capable of offering pleasant, efficient and productive communication in the work environment. Companies that use a people-centric approach, taking into account the needs of their collaborators when it comes to carrying out work, will have happier, more productive and innovative collaborators.

