Home Technology “Core Crisis-FFVII-REUNION” real machine demo, this time it is really a major renovation | 4Gamers
Technology

“Core Crisis-FFVII-REUNION” real machine demo, this time it is really a major renovation | 4Gamers

by admin
“Core Crisis-FFVII-REUNION” real machine demo, this time it is really a major renovation | 4Gamers

The HD refurbished “Crisis Core -FINAL FANTASY VII-REUNION” (Crisis Core -FINAL FANTASY VII-REUNION) demo was exhibited at this year’s Tokyo Game Show 2022, revealing a section of five summoned beasts of fire “Ifrit” battle level.

Following the first release of “Core Crisis-FFVII-REUNION” in June, due to the complete refurbishment of character modules, voice support, game music, and optimization of the battle system, etc.; this time, it finally showed itself at Tokyo Video Game, and the demo booth was crowded early in the morning.

In order to let everyone see the most people (?) at one time in the shortest time, the demo content arranged a period of five encounters with Yuffie, and met Angel after the fight, encountered Ifrit when he got lost, and shot Sephiroth. Later, when investigating the surroundings, a replica of Genesis was discovered.

“Crisis Core” has already attached great importance to the action system. After the “FFVII Remake” has been tempered, it can be regarded as a little improvement. The most interesting thing on the whole should be the adjustment of UI and game rhythm; the picture probably wants to retain a little taste of the past, which will be relatively old-fashioned.

The video is the demo content of this Tokyo Game Show 2022. Due to the official upload time limit, it must be deleted in the middle.

See also  Square Enix unveils its new work "Marvel Interstellar Strike Team", playing the role of a star to save the galaxy | 4Gamers

You may also like

vivo Y16 “high CP value life entertainment machine”...

How much and how do we talk about...

PyTorch, Mark Zuckerberg opens up to the world...

PyTorch, Mark Zuckerberg opens up to the world...

Royal Phishing, ruthless cybercriminals ready to exploit the...

Shadow / Do not enter if you are...

From Obama to the Mite. All political accounts...

Super Strike 2 Battle Pass, New Hero Kirito,...

We need mandatory cybersecurity courses for those in...

The 8th Anniversary Celebration of the “Multidimensional Printing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy