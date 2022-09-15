The HD refurbished “Crisis Core -FINAL FANTASY VII-REUNION” (Crisis Core -FINAL FANTASY VII-REUNION) demo was exhibited at this year’s Tokyo Game Show 2022, revealing a section of five summoned beasts of fire “Ifrit” battle level.

Following the first release of “Core Crisis-FFVII-REUNION” in June, due to the complete refurbishment of character modules, voice support, game music, and optimization of the battle system, etc.; this time, it finally showed itself at Tokyo Video Game, and the demo booth was crowded early in the morning.

In order to let everyone see the most people (?) at one time in the shortest time, the demo content arranged a period of five encounters with Yuffie, and met Angel after the fight, encountered Ifrit when he got lost, and shot Sephiroth. Later, when investigating the surroundings, a replica of Genesis was discovered.

“Crisis Core” has already attached great importance to the action system. After the “FFVII Remake” has been tempered, it can be regarded as a little improvement. The most interesting thing on the whole should be the adjustment of UI and game rhythm; the picture probably wants to retain a little taste of the past, which will be relatively old-fashioned.

The video is the demo content of this Tokyo Game Show 2022. Due to the official upload time limit, it must be deleted in the middle.