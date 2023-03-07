health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-03-07 10:46 Game Corner Peck Chicken

Picture / Extracted from [email protected]

When a game is marked as a Souls-like game, it is likely to have a certain degree of difficulty. However, this instead attracts more players to take up the challenge and even increase the difficulty of the game themselves. For example, the recently launched “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” has not been released for a few days, and some players have already defeated many powerful bosses in the game naked.

Overseas player Yakuuzy started uploading videos of himself conquering “Zhang Liang”, “Zhu Yan”, “Feng Xi”, “Zhang Bao”, “Zhang Jiao” and “獓𤝱” on YouTube yesterday (6th), all of which were manipulated It was done by a female martial artist who stripped down to a bikini.

In addition to Yakuuzy, a super general, another Japanese general, Whitegoat, is also among the ranks of this wave of naked flat bosses. It is worth noting that Whitegoat’s challenge is more difficult, with the conditions of level 1, no equipment, full parry, and no injuries to settle Lu Bu who is galloping on horseback. The performance beyond ordinary people made other players call “Let me solo him”.

It can only be said that although most people are usually only beaten by the enemy on the ground, soul masters are everywhere. Of course, this is undoubtedly a skill accumulated from countless play sessions. Think of Let Me Solo Her in “Eirden’s Circle” is also honed to cast a shadow on the Valkyrie Marenia. Now it is the turn of the demon kings of each level in “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” to bear similar pressure.

