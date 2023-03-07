Do you know exactly how many calories you need to burn per day to lose pounds and weight? With these ingenious methods, the results are guaranteed!

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

There are several method nowadays for lose weight in a healthy way, accompanied by an equally healthy physical activity.

However, it is often difficult to combine the regular flow of food and calorie storage with sport in the right measure.

Knowing that every time we eat we overflow our body with calories, it is equally true that by consuming smaller quantities and associating our lifestyle with constant movement, we lose weight faster and more consistently.

However the latter cannot represent the effective method also because there would not be a correct balance between calories and kilos. To lose weight in general, you need to absorb certain calories taking into account a calculation.

Following the arithmetic method hitherto unknown to most you will get immediate results e extraordinary. Let’s see how

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED -> Sleeping well extends life: here’s how to reduce mortality

For those who embark on the diet it is important to keep in mind the regular influx of food without neglecting, for example, the meals or dishes that our body needs for the functioning of the organs and metabolism.

It would be enough to get to weigh yourself on a scale and multiply your pounds by 30. Thus we will obtain a 4-digit standard number which would indicate the number of daily calories necessary for our body.

The same is also true for patients prone to obesity who in this way would burn approx 3,500 calories a day.

To lose weight, therefore, it is necessary to do it in the right measure with the correct and healthy energy intake. This is why the opinion of an expert in this regard is always advisable.

If we associate our diet withphysical activityinstead we must know that with certain exercises or workouts we can get to lose weight in the most scrupulous way possible.

For example, rely on Burpees with combinations of squats, jumps and pushups we will be able to consume 10 calories per minute every 7 exercises of this type.

Il I swim is another ally of our body in this sense capable with the constant movement and in unison of arms, legs and abdomen to make us get to consume even 500 calories a day.

Finally, by associating exercise with a correct diet squat we will be able to consume 13/15 calorie per minute, with 7 sets of 20 repetitions.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED -> Creatine, what it is and what it is for: why it is becoming more and more popular

So what are you waiting for to try this fantastic method? Rest assured that anyone would benefit!