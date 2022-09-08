Home Technology Destiny 2: K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector Location – Liku
Destiny 2: K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector Location

every day, Destiny 2 Players will have the opportunity to solve the legendary lost sector. Completing this special event in-game will reward players with exotic armor, as well as other in-game items at their disposal. While these lost sectors change every day, knowing where to find them will help you a lot in the long run.With that in mind, let’s see how Destiny 2.

To find the K1 crew quarters, you first need to travel to the moon.this iconic destiny Locations were added back in the Shadowkeep extension and have been available since then.It’s one of the original destinations you can visit in the series, its return Destiny 2 Brings new secrets and lost sectors to discover.

how to find Destiny 2 K1 Crew Quarters Lost Area

K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector is located in the Hellmouth area of ​​the Moon. To easily reach this location, respawn at the Light Anchor fast travel point near the Sanctuary. From there, follow the map to the left and cross the Archer’s Line. You will continue across Archer’s Line and into Hellmouth, then turn right as soon as you enter and look for the Lost Sector symbol on the metal container. Once you find it, go through the doorway behind it and you’ll find the Lost Sector entrance.

This Lost Sector is one of many found on the Moon, and it offers as much challenge as you might expect, especially when it’s a Legendary or Master Lost Sector. Make sure you’re ready for battle, and be sure to interact with the flag if it’s in the Legendary rotation. Once in the Lost Zone, you’ll need to defeat multiple enemies, including the yellow bar mini-boss at the end. Once the mini-boss is defeated, you can unlock the chest and claim your prize.

It should be noted that if you play this Lost Zone while playing as the Legendary Lost Zone, you will be dealing with stronger enemies. Get ready and make sure you’re ready for a tough fight. Once you’ve completed all of the Legendary Lost Zone challenge requirements, you’ll receive any exotic armor or other goodies that are part of this specific event reward system.

Destiny 2 Currently available on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, PC (via the Epic Games Store) and Stadia.

