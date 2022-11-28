The audio brand EDIFIER announced the cooperation with Pili Puppet Show to launch a limited set of PILI220 true wireless earphones with the theme of “Sword Madness and Sword Crazy” Ye Xiaochai. In addition, it also includes collectibles such as Ye Xiaochai’s calendar of characters, famous sword charms and so on.

▲ PILI220 has an exclusive iron box packaging, in addition to the earphones, the box also includes a calendar and charms

PILI220 True Wireless Headphones Limited Combo Pack has been launched on November 23, with a suggested price of 2,590 yuan

▲ PILI220 adopts semi-open design and complies with Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound specification

▲ Available in black and white

▲The charging box has Ye Xiaochai’s family pattern

PILI220 is a semi-open headphone design, equipped with Qualcomm’s next-generation Bluetooth platform, and a true wireless headset that complies with the Snapdragon Sound specification. It supports aptX Adaptive Bluetooth audio coding, low-latency game mode, aptX Voice wideband voice calls, and dual-microphone call noise reduction, etc. Features, it can provide 6 hours of music listening battery life at a time; the appearance is imprinted with Ye Xiaochai’s character’s family pattern on the charging box.