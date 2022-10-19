I’ve been testing several new products from EKSA over the past few weeks. Recently, I reviewed the Fenrir E7000 headphones, and now I turn my attention to the EM600 mouse. Like many of EKSA’s offerings, the device is a cheaper alternative, which means it lacks some of the premium aspects found on products from Razer, SteelSeries, and other well-known manufacturers, but that doesn’t change the fact that this slider The rat really surprised me.

That’s because it feels and handles like a high-quality gaming mouse, even though it retails for just $24.99. The plastic and rubber body feels elegant and smooth, and it glides over the mouse pad while providing accurate and responsive click and cursor control, effectively doing basically what you need a mouse to do. It looks the part, and its design is neither basic nor too basic, as it has custom curves for the right hand (hence its ergonomics), and comes with a bunch of RGB lighting options that are both bright and vibrant. The rollers feel sturdy and work well, and the rubber around the outside of the rollers gives it a good grip. And that’s all just talking about its looks and handling, as the technology that powers the EM600 only furthers its brilliance.

Customize to your needs with nine programmable buttons, DPI range from 500-12000, can be changed at the touch of a button (and communicated by the color change of a button on the RGB area), 1000Hz polling rate to ensure excellent response rates for your movements and clicks, all on top of the promise of 20 million clicks out of a mouse before it sends out, it’s hard to point out what this affordable device lacks field. Especially considering it comes with a 1.8m braided parachute wire (so don’t expect the input wire to fray easily) and weighs just 90g, which makes moving it super easy. Yes, that does mean it’s a wired mouse, but unlike a headset, this is more of a common feature in the gaming mouse scene – wireless systems usually drive up the price of the device significantly.

It would be handy to have a dedicated software suite to be able to customize the RGB area more efficiently, as all you can do is switch between 12 unique modes using the buttons located on the bottom of the mouse. It’s simple and manageable, but more creative freedom would be welcome, as some modes can be overwhelming in terms of brightness or style.

As I pointed out at the beginning, as you’d expect, there’s a noticeable lack of advanced features. For example, I like to keep the DPI at 700, which is not directly reachable with the EM600’s DPI switch. Also you do notice a smoother control feel compared to pricier mice although that’s a minor difference, also it doesn’t glide across the mouse pad as easily as the Razer Deathadder Elite, I’ve Used for many years and is still a high quality device.

But for $25, you won’t find many (if any) gaming mice that have the power, quality, and ease of connection of the EKSA EM600 (all you need is a USB port). It’s a great, budget-friendly device that I’d love to use on some of today’s better quality mice. In the weeks I’ve been testing this gadget, I’ve found few reasons to be disappointed with it, and I can’t help but recommend it to anyone looking for a new gaming mouse.