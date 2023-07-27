Eleglide M2 ​​in the test: the successful e-bike even better and still only 850 euros

The Eleglide M1 was introduced about two years ago. Since then, Eleglide has steadily improved the e-bike. Among other things, the bicycle computer has become better, the tires larger and the suspension softer. The Eleglide M1 Plus Gen 2 (test report) is the current integration of the E-MTB. The Eleglide M2 ​​we have now tweaks a lot of details and hasn’t gotten much more expensive. We take a close look at it here in the test report.

At the launch of the new e-bike, the Eleglide M2 ​​costs 900 euros on Geekmaxi. With the coupon code ELEGLIDEM2 the price is reduced by 50 euros to 850 euros for a short time. There are no additional shipping costs. Will be shipped from a European warehouse.

Structure & optics



The Eleglide M2 ​​comes to us mostly pre-assembled in a thick box. Anyone with a basic technical understanding should be able to set it up. Nevertheless, there is more to screw here than with Fiido C21 (test report). Insert the front wheel, seat post and handlebars, screw on the front light and protective bar for the gear shift, mount the reflectors, insert the pedals, tighten all the screws and inflate them – after just under an hour the Eleglide M2 ​​is ready to ride. Good: The hydraulic disc brakes do not grind.

The styrofoam in the box should ensure that there is no transport damage. However, when you take out the e-bike, it spreads a lot of small crumbs. What we miss are fenders. If you drive over wet roads in this way, you will inevitably get splashed. From 10 euros you should buy the appropriate mudguards via Amazon (purchase link). The Eleglide M2 ​​has an IPX4 certification against splashing water.

We really like the look of the 22-kilogram pedelec. Thanks to thick tires and sporty geometry, which is also suitable for taller drivers, it looks comparatively chic and high-quality. Still, the yellow and green print on the Eleglide M1 appealed to us a little more than the red logo on the M2. As with the M1, the cable management is less well solved in the new model. Too many cables bundled with spiral binders collect in front of the handlebars, most of which lead along the frame to their destination. So it is easier to repair in case of doubt, but looks untidy.

Display



On the left side of the handlebar is the backlit display with four buttons, which can be read even in direct sunlight. The display shows the current speed with one decimal place, the selected support level, the battery charge in five bars and the kilometers driven. The lower button controls the sufficiently bright front light. There is no rear light and must be bought later. At Amazon (purchase link) there are from about 8 euros. In addition, the cycle computer activates a walking mode on request, which “pushes” the bike to 6 kilometers per hour even without pedalling.

There is a small bell on the right side of the handlebar. The handles are comfortably rubberized. Eleglide includes replacement grips with the M2. However, the installation should be avoided in Germany as far as possible, because they retrofit a throttle grip, which is not allowed in this country.

gear shift



Luckily, what already distinguished the M1 series has also made the leap to the M2: the 24-speed gear system with Shimano rear derailleur. In the lowest gear, it provides such a low gear ratio that even steep climbs are no problem. In the highest gear, it ensures that you can still pedal comfortably at 25 kilometers per hour. This gear shift is a real novelty in the field of cheap Chinese e-bikes. Most of the others have a 7-speed transmission with an inappropriate gear ratio.

brakes



The Eleglide M2 ​​even offers hydraulic disc brakes instead of the mechanical disc brakes that are otherwise common on E-MTBs under 1000 euros (guide). Compared to mechanical disc brakes, they offer higher braking power and more precise dosing. They also require less manual force, adjust themselves independently and brake better in wet conditions. Disadvantage: They are more difficult to repair, expertise and special tools are required here. The Eleglide M2 ​​gets full points in the braking test. However, we strongly recommend wearing a helmet. This is where our top 5 list comes in handy: The best smart bicycle helmets with indicators, Bluetooth & music in the test.

Drive



The 250 watt motor on the rear wheel of the Eleglide M2 ​​with a nominal voltage of 36 volts is extremely powerful. It reaches a peak of 570 watts and offers an output torque of 55 nanometers. That’s more than the Eleglide M1. The motor also accelerates heavier riders up to the permitted 120 kilograms without any problem up moderate – thanks to the good gear shift, even steep – gradients.

As with the M1, the motor on the M2 needs about half a turn when pedaling to get going. It continues to run for about the same amount of time, but can be stopped immediately by actuating the brake. It’s a shame that Eleglide doesn’t install a better torque sensor here. You can see, for example, with the very good Fiido C21 (test report), what a big difference that means for the driving experience.

This also goes hand in hand with the behavior of the support levels. So they do not regulate the power of the motor as with the mid-motor e-bike Magmove CEH55M (test report), but the top speed. Level 1 supports up to 12 kilometers per hour, level 5 up to the maximum permitted 25 kilometers per hour.

Overall, the Eleglide M2 ​​is agile when driving and conveys a good driving experience. This is also due to the now much better hydraulic front fork suspension, which can be fixed if desired. But the Kenda tires on the 27.5-inch wheels also have their share. They grip better in mud than the tires of the Eleglide M1.

battery pack



The battery is clearly visible on the frame of the Eleglide M2. It can be removed with a key, for example to charge it in the apartment while the bike stays in the basement.

Its capacity has increased from 450 watt hours to the Eleglide M1 to an impressive 540 watt hours. That’s a lot compared to other e-bikes and hardly seen in this price category. Under ideal conditions, Eleglide speaks of a maximum achievable range of 125 kilometers. With a rider weight of 80 kilograms, a lot of stop-and-go and motor support, mostly flat ground and warm weather, we assume 50 to 60 kilometers before the battery is empty. It is recharged using the supplied power pack. Eleglide speaks of a charging time of ten hours.

Preis



Geekmaxi writes about a regular price of 950 euros on the bike page. At the market launch, this price will be reduced to 900 euros by July 7, 2023. With the coupon code ELEGLIDEM2 there is a further discount of 50 euros. The Eleglide M2 ​​currently only costs 850 euros. Although not as good as the M2, the Eleglide M1 Plus Gen 2 (test report) could also be worthwhile for bargain hunters. It only costs 700 euros when it is sold, with a voucher code ZUB7HZPN only 650 euros for a short time.

Here we show the currently cheapest e-bikes from Geizhals in a price comparison.

Conclusion



Eleglide has done it again: With the M2, they are showing an E-MTB that offers features that are otherwise unusual in this low price range. These include, above all, the hydraulic disc brakes, the strong yet legal motor, the extremely generously dimensioned battery and the gentle front fork. The 24 gears, the grippy tires and the good ergonomics also speak for the Eleglide M2. Too bad Eleglide didn’t include a better torque sensor. An enclosed rear light and a mudguard would have been nice. However, these can be bought later for a few euros. Overall, the Eleglide M2 ​​is a really good E-MTB for the low price and a worthy successor to the Eleglide M1 Plus Gen 2 (test report).

