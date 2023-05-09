Esquire International Chinese Edition Esquire Magazine – G-SHOCK FROGMAN Series 30th Anniversary, the new “Extreme Deep Sea Frog King” diving watch has three major features: all metal case, 200 meters water resistance are not to be missed!

G-SHOCK MR-G series launches diving watch FROGMAN series MRG-BF1000R Recommended price_$150,000

This year is not only the 40th anniversary of Casio G-SHOCK, but also the 30th anniversary of its FROGMAN frogman series. For this reason, the GW-8230B series was re-engraved last year by the legendary Golden-eyed Frog King, and there is also a limited edition based on the rare poison dart frog. In addition to the commemorative watch GWF-A1000APF-1A, the new FROGMAN diving watch “Supreme Deep Sea Frog King” MRG-BF1000R with a “full metal” case is now unveiled. It is definitely a style that frog fans must not miss!

1. All-titanium MR-G, ISO standard 200-meter diving waterproof certification

G-SHOCK’s top high-end series MR-G launched the new FROGMAN diving watch MRG-BF1000R. The FROGMAN series has been loved by consumers since its launch in 1993. It is the 30th anniversary of the FROGMAN series. The appearance interprets the left-right asymmetric frogman diving watch, creating an honorable watch with the perfect crafted metal texture of the MR-G specification and the 200-meter waterproof certification performance of the ISO standard.

In order to reproduce the original resin structure with metal, the case structure was disassembled into multiple parts, and a total of 76 parts were assembled, including waterproof sealing O-rings, impact-resistant buffer parts, etc., and in Each part is individually polished before assembly, revealing amazing craftsmanship in fine detail. In addition, fluorine rubber buffers are added to the bezel, case, crown and parts around the buttons to strengthen the shock-resistant structure, help the movement absorb shocks and protect the sapphire crystal glass surface, and the unique left-right asymmetric design of the frogman, This is also achieved through the titanium shock absorbers on the left and right sides of the case. The screw-in back cover made of titanium is embedded with a sapphire crystal, which ensures a high airtight structure and the radio wave reception sensitivity of the built-in antenna. This original case structure enables the MRG-BF1000R to maintain the strong water resistance that is indispensable for diving watches, while at the same time showing the nobility of the MR-G series.

2. Top gauge material: Titanium is used for screws and springs, which is not easy to rust and light

MRG-BF1000R is to provide users with the ultimate sense of honor of the MR-G series. The entire watch is made of top-grade materials and high-end meticulous craftsmanship. The strap is made of skin-friendly, elastic and durable Dura Soft fluororubber strap, which is soft and comfortable to the touch. With a new quick-release design, the side pins can be easily removed by pressing the button on the bottom side of the lug, which is quick and easy Replacement of the watch strap is convenient for cleaning and other maintenance operations. Bezel, case, back cover and other metal parts, such as: screws, springs, etc. are all made of titanium material, which achieves light weight and improves durability so that it is less likely to rust, and the frequently used strap buckle The parts are upgraded to Ti64 titanium to improve the overall durability.

The dial has been treated with black matte sandblasting to add texture. Combined with the 3D dial parts made by the Premium Production Line top production line (CASIO Yamagata Factory in Japan), it creates exquisite MR-G craftsmanship features, and matches the safety time of general scuba diving. 20 The three-dimensional dial for minute measurement and the scratch-resistant, wear-resistant and highly transparent sapphire crystal glass mirror further enhance the visibility during diving. The screw-in back cover also hides details. In order to show the style of the supreme frog king, the titanium metal process has been deeply hardened and DLC-treated, and then matched with a sapphire crystal treated with bright blue evaporation treatment, and engraved with the classic diving of the first generation of the FROGMAN series. The frog pattern, a new generation of MR-G frogman watch was born, it is a new design that collectors should not miss.

3. Both surfing and diving can be worn, making it an all-round diving watch

MRG-BF1000R adopts Tough Solar solar charging system, MULTIBAND 6 six-station radio wave and Mobile Link function, so that the watch can be paired with a smartphone through Bluetooth®, and automatically adjust to the correct time through the App application CASIO WATCHES, and can easily display the global The tides of more than 3,000 locations, and other detailed data tracked by the diving log can be viewed on the mobile phone at any time, so that users can wear it at ease in outdoor water activities such as surfing or diving, and can accurately grasp the time and do not need to replace the battery regularly . And add thoughtful design for diving sports. The large-size carbon fiber hour and minute hands will overlap and operate synchronously in the diving mode, forming a clear and easy-to-read single-hand display mode, which helps to easily and intuitively check the time in water. Through the diving log in the CASIO WATCHES App, you can view the diving start date and time, diving time, diving times, surface interval time and location information.

What are your thoughts on the G-SHOCK FROGMAN series MRG-BF1000R? Welcome to tell us, interested readers, if you want to know more about G-SHOCK, you can also check G-SHOCK official website and G-SHOCK official Instagram.

