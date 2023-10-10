Exciting Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed for ‘Sandstone Time’: DLC Costume Pack and Practical Folder

“Sandstone Time” Offers Exciting Pre-Order Bonuses for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 Players

Today, we are thrilled to announce two exclusive pre-order bonuses for players eagerly awaiting the release of “Sandstone Time” on Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®5. These bonuses, a clothing pack DLC and a practical folder, are designed to add an extra splash of color to your experience as a workshop owner in this captivating game.

For those who pre-order the Asian physical version of “Sandstone Time” during the pre-order period, the following two bonuses will be available to enhance your gaming journey.

Pre-Order Bonus 1 – Workshop Owner Beach and Ball Costume Pack DLC

Immerse yourself in the vibrant life of a workshop owner with the Workshop Owner Beach and Ball Costume Pack DLC. This exciting bonus includes one swimsuit and one evening dress, each in four different eye-catching colors. Whether you’re busy working or taking a break, these specially designed beach and prom clothing sets will allow you to express your style. The packs come complete with tops, bottoms, headgear, shoes, and three accessories, offering endless possibilities for customization. So get ready to dress up and make a statement!

Pre-Order Bonus 2 – “Sandstone Town Time” A4 Folder

As an additional treat, players who pre-order “Sandstone Time” will also receive a limited-edition “Sandstone Town Time” A4 folder. Please note that the quantity of folders is limited, so remember to check with the staff before placing your pre-order. This exclusive folder will be a unique collectible item that showcases your love for the game.

About “Sandstone Time”

“Sandstone Time” invites you to the enchanting desert town of Shashi Town, where you will embark on a thrilling adventure as a new workshop owner. Collect resources, create intricate machines, and explore the vast desert. Unearth ancient artifacts from the ruins of the old world and engage in exhilarating battles with monsters. This game offers a wide range of gameplay activities, from planting and cooking to establishing relationships with the residents of Shashi Town. Get ready for a journey filled with discovery and new experiences!

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to pre-order “Sandstone Time” and secure these fantastic bonuses. Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast or a collector of gaming memorabilia, these pre-order incentives will surely enhance your gameplay experience. Mark your calendars and be among the first to embark on this thrilling adventure when “Sandstone Time” releases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

