WhatsApp, which is widely the most used messaging app in the world (over two billion people in over 180 countries), has announced some interesting news for the Desktop version dedicated to computers with the Windows operating system.

The change follows the arrival of a premiere last January beta version for macOSthe operating system of Apple computers, and it does not concern the Web version of WhatsApp: that you can always use it, more or less everywhere (starts from here)and for that nothing changes.

February 16, 2023



How WhatsApp changes for Windows

We are therefore talking about a standalone app, which must be downloaded from the Microsoft Storeit installs itself and goes to position itself in the system tray like all the others.

I changes are basically 3:

the speed would have been improved, because according to the company the program would now be “faster and more responsive”;

has changed the interface so as to make it graphically much more similar to other apps in the Windows environment (and there is also the Dark Theme);

above all, they can be done video calls or voice-only calls with up to 8 or 32 people, respectively.

In short: you can possibly also organize business meetings. So much so that in the description it is mentioned that “messages and calls are protected by end-to-end encryption” and that “no one outside your chats, not even WhatsApp, can read or listen to its content”.

