films, series and programs to see on August 26th…

Many alternatives available to viewers tonight on TV, starting with Blessed springshow of Loretta Goggi on air starting at 21:25 on Rai 1. Canale 5 responds with a new appointment with The show of recordswhile for the cultural and environmental study space a Eden – A planet to savebroadcast at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Rete 4 dedicates the evening to Italian comedy, broadcasting in succession big con Renato Pozzetto e White, red and dark greenof and with Charles Verdone. Rai 3 responds with Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa Of Nicolas Bedoswhile Iris proposes first Zodiac Of David Fincher and to follow No truth Of Ridley Scott. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on August 26, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Blessed spring (show)

00:05 – TG 1 Evening (news)

00:10 – My house is your house (talk show)

Rai 2

21:00 – World Championships Budapest 2023 (athletics)

10pm – Death in Normandy (film by Christophe Douchand, 2021)

11.45 pm – TG 2 Dossier (column)

00:25 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:30 – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (current events)

01:20 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

01:45 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:55 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

Rai 3

21:25 – Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa (film by Nicolas Bedos, 2021)

11.30pm – TG 3 Sera (news)

11.40pm – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

11.45pm – The hole in the head (film by Antonio Capuano, 2020)

01:30 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:35 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:45 – The Messiah (film by Roberto Rossellini, 1975)

Network 4

21:25 – Growing up (film by Franco Amurri, 1987)

11:15 pm – White, red and Verdone (film by Carlo Verdone, 1981)

01:20 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

01:35 – Hello Goggi 1981 (show)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Windstorm 2 – Against all rules (film by Katja von Garnier, 2015)

11:35pm – Love is a trick (film by Ken Kwapis, 1997)

01:25 – The Sinner (television series, season 4 episode 1)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:15 – TG La 7 (news)

00:25 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

00:35 – Summer airing (current events)

TV 8

21:00 – Dutch GP – Qualifying (Formula 1)

11.00 pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)

New ones

21:25 – The herd – The murder of Desirée Piovanelli (documentary)

11.20pm – The mystery of the missing twins (documentary)

00:40 – Me and my (almost) killer (real crime)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Welcome President! (film by Riccardo Milani, 2013)

10:55 pm – An almost perfect country (film by Massimo Gaudioso, 2016)

00:40 – Divorce in Las Vegas (film by Umberto Carteni, 2020)

Iris

21:00 – Zodiac (film by David Fincher, 2007)

00:00 – No truth (film by Ridley Scott, 2008)

Cielo

21:15 – Spying on Marina (film by Sergio Martino, 1992)

11.15pm – Paradise Club: the mega brothel (documentary)

00:15 – The girls from the east – Between dream and reality (documentary)

01:30 – Porno Valley (docureality)

Rai 4

21:20 – Sleight: Magic (film by JD Dillard, 2016)

10:50 pm – A day of ordinary madness (film by Joel Schumacher, 1993)

00:45 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:50 – The Belko Experiment: Who will survive? (film by Greg McLean, 2016)

Rai 5

9.15pm – Hocus molto pocus (show)

10.45pm – The shrewd widow (show)

00:55 – Museums of modern and contemporary art in Italy (documentary)

01:10 – Rai News – Night (news)

01:15 – Art Night (documentario)

