Final new UX2000 head-mounted noise-canceling headphones released!Equipped with low-latency game mode, priced at 3,990 yuan

Japanese Headphone Brand final Launches Affordable, Feature-Packed UX2000 Bluetooth Headset in Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan – Japanese headphone brand final has unveiled its latest addition to the popular “UX series” of head-mounted Bluetooth headsets. The new UX2000 model boasts a range of impressive features, including hybrid noise reduction technology, low-latency game mode, ENC call noise reduction, and an extended battery life of up to 60 hours. All this is offered at an affordable price of less than 4,000 yuan, making it an enticing option for audio enthusiasts.

One of the standout features of the final UX2000 is its unique sound profile. By utilizing a special method to meticulously pursue the acoustic characteristics of the driver unit, the headset delivers deep bass and smoother, more natural vocal performance without causing listening fatigue. This approach results in dynamic sound effects that promise an immersive listening experience.

In addition to its audio capabilities, the final UX2000 comes equipped with dual hybrid noise reduction sensors, allowing for the accurate capture and effective offsetting of external environmental noise. This is complemented by ENC microphone technology to enhance sound clarity during calls, ensuring that the wearer’s voice is conveyed clearly to the other party even in noisy environments.

Furthermore, the UX2000 can be seamlessly transitioned from a music headset to a gaming headset, thanks to its support for “low-latency game mode.” This feature reduces delay to just 45 milliseconds, enabling users to enjoy games and content without feeling stressed or hindered by lag.

The impressive features of the final UX2000 are further complemented by its extensive battery life. With the ability to play music continuously for 60 hours when ANC is turned off, and a total battery life of 45 hours when the noise reduction function is enabled, users can enjoy extended periods of uninterrupted audio enjoyment. The headset is available in two color options, “CREAM” and “BLACK,” with both variants priced at 3,990 yuan.

The final UX2000 is set to be officially launched in Taiwan on January 9, 2024, offering consumers an affordable and feature-packed Bluetooth headset option that delivers high-quality audio performance and versatility for various usage scenarios.

