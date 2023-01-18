Forspoked revealed its opening gameplay, as well as the PC specs needed to run the game at various resolutions and frame rates.

No matter how you want your game to look and how fast you want it to be, you’ll need 150GB of HDD or SSD space to accommodate Forspoken. To run the game at 30fps and 720p resolution, you need at least an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-3770, 16GB of RAM and either an AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or an Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB.

These absolute minimum specs already demonstrate that Forspoken will require a powerful rig to run, and this is only further evidenced by the recommended specs for running the game at 1440p. For this, you’ll need a Ryzen 3600/Intel i7-8700K, 24 GB of RAM, and a Radeon RX 6700 XT or RTX 3070. Even so, this still only gets you 30fps, though you can probably squeeze more frames out of it if you drop the resolution down to 1080p.

For full 4K 60fps, you’ll need to be rocking a Ryzen 5 5800X or Intel i7-12700, an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia RTX 4080, and 32GB of RAM.

Releases January 24, 2023. Will you get it on PS5 or PC?