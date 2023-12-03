Galaxy S24: this is everything we know about Samsung’s next launch

New details of the next generation of Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra smartphones have been revealed through image leaks and technical specifications. The latest information, coming from Windows Report and Android Authority, includes features like a flat screen on the Ultra model, camera improvements, and potential Qualcomm Snapdragon chips with artificial intelligence processing capabilities.

The Ultra model of the new Galaxy S24 will feature a flat screen, camera improvements, potential Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, and a new screen design with sharper edges, as well as a new gray color and a titanium frame. It is also expected to have improved camera capabilities, better cooling technology, and Wi-Fi 7. The S24 Ultra will come in four different colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow.

Additionally, Samsung is expected to deploy innovative generative AI software based on the company’s Gauss model, with real-time translation capabilities in more than a dozen languages, as well as promising “Zoom Anyplace” functionality. The Federal Communications Commission of the United States (FCC) points out that this line could include the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips for models in this North American nation, while the international versions could remain with the Exynos chips from the company.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor boasts more power, increased generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) processing capabilities, and the ability to handle 4K/30p videos in night mode. It also integrates generative AI tools to accelerate the creation of images and chatbot responses in a matter of seconds, along with other technical aspects such as energy savings.

The forthcoming Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models are anticipated to share a similar design to the S23, with new color finishes and slight enhancements in display size and battery capacity. The S24 will have a vapor chamber 1.5 times larger than its predecessor, while the Plus will increase it by 1.6 times. It also appears that Samsung will replace the usual titanium accessory with an aluminum one to offer a more competitive price without sacrificing performance and quality.

It is important to note that Samsung has not yet made official announcements about these devices or confirmed the leaked specifications. If this information is accurate, the company is likely to officially reveal the Galaxy S24 and associated versions early next year at a Samsung Unpacked event.

Share this: Facebook

X

