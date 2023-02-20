The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to be released in April. Recently, someone abroad discovered that the Gigabyte website quietly listed several RTX 4070 models. There are as many as three options for VRAM memory, ranging from 10GB, 12GB to 16GB. If this is the case, It means that players who want to buy this graphics card have more flexibility in their choices.

Gigabyte leaks unpublished GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card information, with three different VRAM memories

According to the report of foreign media VideoCardz, they recently received a reminder from readers that on the foreign Gigabyte AORUS website, there appeared 6 GeForce RTX 4070 models that have not yet been released, that is, the non-Ti version, which is expected to be launched in April. The 6 models are:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 AORUS Master 12GB (GV-N4070AORUS M-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 AORUS Master 12GB (GV-N4070AORUS M-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 EAGLE OC 12GB (GV-N4070EAGLE OC-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING OC 10GB (GV-N4070GAMING OC-10GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING OC 12GB (GV-N4070GAMING OC-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING OC 16GB (GV-N4070GAMING OC-16GD)

What is more noteworthy is the VRAM part. There are 4 models of 12GB, 1 model of 10GB, and 1 model of 16GB. The representative said that the RTX 4070 seems to have three choices of VRAM memory, which is undoubtedly a good thing for players. , but the 6 models may also be used only for placeholders, because in this list, you can still see the canceled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB (renamed to RTX 4070 Ti).

In addition, this list of graphics cards is also a game bundle giveaway that started in January and is expected to end by the end of this month, so it seems that it is just old information that has not been changed. In any case, Gigabyte is likely to launch an RTX 4070 graphics card soon, now that it has taken its place.



Image credit: VideoCardz

At present, there are rumors that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 will use AD104-250/251 GPU cores, with 5,888 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR6X VRAM. One is the founding edition, and the other two are AD104-250 and AD104-251. TGP is expected to be 200W.



Image source: Wccftech

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 has a chance to be seen in April 2023, and the price will fall around $500.

Source: VideoCardz