Google Pixel 7a adopts “shrunk G2” processor?Breaking news: One key difference- Free Electronic Newspaper 3C Technology

Google Pixel 7a was rumored to use a “shrunk G2” processor. (Photo/Associated Press)

Google launched the new mid-range Pixel 7a last month, which uses the same Tensor G2 processor as the flagship Pixel 7 series. The latest news pointed out that Pixel 7a may be a “shrunk version of G2”.

Known for breaking the Pixel phoneKamila WojciechowskaAccording to the latest PO article, Pixel 7a is not exactly the same as the Tensor G2 processor of the Pixel 7 series. The two actually use different packaging technologies. Pixel 7a only uses IPoP. Samsung first used it in S9 mobile phones in 2018. Pixel The 7 series is a more advanced FOPLP-PoP.

However, the foreign media PhoneArena also said that based on the measured data, the Pixel 7a’s Tensor G2 processor has no big difference in performance compared to the Pixel 7 series, but the Pixel 7a may be more likely to suffer from problems when playing games for a long time. Hot situation.

The above statement has not been officially confirmed and responded by Google. If the news is true, it should be a decision based on cost considerations.

Similar strategies are often adopted by Apple. Even if different iPhones claim to use the same processor, they are actually not “same level”. For example, the A15 processor of the iPhone 13 series, only the Pro model is the “full blood version” of the 5-core GPU. The others are 4 core GPUs.

