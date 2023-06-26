Head of Xbox: Microsoft bought Bethesda to prevent Starry Sky from being monopolized by PS | 4Gamers

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) review of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is ongoing, and at a recent hearing, Xbox head Phil Spencer directly pointed out that Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media (the parent company of Bethesda Softworks) was mainly due to concerns “Starfield” (Starfield) was snatched by PS.

Phil Spencer’s concerns are not unreasonable. Before Bethesda was acquired, two games reached a limited-time exclusive agreement with Sony. These two works are “GhostWire: Tokyo” and “Deathloop”. As a result, these games cannot be on the Xbox for a year after they are released.

Phil Spencer said, “When we acquired ZeniMax, one of the reasons was that Sony had reached an agreement with Bethesda to pay to prevent these games from being on the Xbox.” We can’t be third on consoles and be in a position of falling behind in content ownership when it launches on the Internet, so we have to secure that content.”

Phil Spencer told the court that on games released by Microsoft on the two platforms, Sony also takes 30% of the amount from the role of the platform, but the money it gets is used to fight against opponents and reduce the survival rate of Xbox in the market. Phil Spencer admits that Xbox has failed to compete effectively over the past 20 years.

However, when asked whether “The Elder Scrolls 6” will be exclusive to Xbox in turn, Phil Spencer was vague about it, saying that it is still difficult to determine.

At present, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, is still under trial, and those who agree include the European Union, Serbia, Ukraine, South Africa, Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Japan, and China, while the United Kingdom is The only country currently voting against it.