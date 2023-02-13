Home Technology “Holy Sword Densetsu” series mobile action RPG “Holy Sword Densetsu ECHOES of MANA” announced that it will end operations on 5/15 “Holy Sword Densetsu ECHOES of MANA”
"Holy Sword Densetsu" series mobile action RPG "Holy Sword Densetsu ECHOES of MANA" announced that it will end operations on 5/15

“Holy Sword Densetsu” series mobile action RPG “Holy Sword Densetsu ECHOES of MANA” announced that it will end operations on 5/15 “Holy Sword Densetsu ECHOES of MANA”
SQUARE ENIX announced today that the “Holy Sword Densetsu” series of action RPG mobile game “Holy Sword Densetsu ECHOES of MANA” will end its operation at 6:00 on May 15, 2023 (Mon).

“Holy Sword Densetsu ECHOES of MANA” is an action RPG for smartphones in the “Holy Sword Densetsu” series. It gathers the characters of the previous “Holy Sword Densetsu” series and original characters, and will bring players a new story that transcends the barriers of the works. In addition, players can easily experience the “2D action” that is synonymous with the series in this game, and it supports multiplayer co-fighting gameplay.

The official stated that since the official start of operations on April 27, 2022 (Wednesday), the operation team has been committed to providing players with a better gaming experience, but after careful evaluation, it was found that it is difficult to continue to provide players with satisfactory Game service, therefore decided to end operations. Thank you very much for the support of all players, and I would like to express my deep apologies to all players for this sudden notice.

