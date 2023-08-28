How to use Outlook – the Republic

Outlook is one of the management services of email most used in the world offered by Microsoftwhich allows you to send and receive e-mailmanage the calendar and keep track of all activity.

This guide will explain all the features of Outlook in detail and will provide a simple guide on how to make the most of the service.

How Outlook 365 works

Before explaining how Outlook works, it is important to explain the two ways in which get the service.

The first requires Outlook 365the email management program within the subscription Microsoft 365 (including Office, Word, Excel and other Microsoft software).

To get Outlook 365 you will need to subscribe to a Microsoft 365 subscription. I plans available are two:

Microsoft 365 Personal: at the cost of €7 per month includes PowerPoint, Excel, Word, OneNote, Outlook, Publisher and Access, 1TB of OneDrive space, 60 minutes of monthly Skype calls and access to all Office features. This plan can be used on a computer and a mobile device.

Microsoft 365 Home: at the cost of €10 per month or €99 per year and includes PowerPoint, Excel, Word, OneNote, Outlook, Publisher and Access, 1TB of OneDrive space, 60 minutes of monthly Skype calls and access to all Office features. This plan can be used on up to 6 computers and 6 mobile devices. The package offers a period of 30 day trial.

If instead you are a user Macyou can get Microsoft Outlook from macOS Mac App Store. The application is free and does not require the purchase of a Microsoft 365 license. Only in case you need to expand the storage space will you need a Microsoft 365 subscription.

How to create a Microsoft account

Once activated, your chosen Microsoft 365 plan will suffice create an accountif you don’t have one yet. To create an account from the comfort of your PC, you will need to follow this path:

Connect to Microsoft’s official site Enter i data required after typing e-mail address you intend to use Click on Avanti

Choose whether to activate/deactivate the Receive information, tips, and offers about Microsoft products and services

Go to your mailbox and click on the message sent by Microsoft Click on the link inside and confirm that you own the email address

At this point, the screen of therestricted area of the account from which to manage subscriptions, devices and take advantage of all the features.

As an alternative to using e-mail, you can also create a Microsoft account with telephone number. When creating a new account you can click on Use a phone number (located at the bottom): you must specify the country codeil telephone numberenter the password to associate and click on Avanti. Subsequently, you will have to proceed as follows:

In the appropriate field that will be displayed, enter the code sent via SMS from Microsoft Click on Avanti

To type Name and surname

Click on Avanti

Insert date of birth and country

Alternatively, you can also create the account from telephone by opening the browser and following the same instructions.

How to download and install outlook on pc

Once you have created your Microsoft account, you can access it from the official Microsoft website by clicking on Log in and entering your email address and password.

Once logged in you will have to choose a payment method valid. It is important to remember that once the trial period has ended, the service will automatically renew on a monthly basis.

By clicking on the item Add profile address and then up Next, Save and Subscribe you will finally have access to the Microsoft Office download page.

By clicking on Install will start on download and, once completed, you will need to open the Office package and follow the installation instructions. The download may take some time.

How to Download and Install Outlook on Mac

If you want to download Outlook on Mac just open the package.pkgto select Continues > Continues > Accept > Install. At this point, type the password account and click on Install Software > Close > Move.

How to set up your email account

To set up your email account just enter e-mail address in the appropriate field and press on Connect/Continue and the account will be set up automatically. If this does not happen we will have two options:

Su Windows: tick the box Allow manual account setup and then click on Connect.

Your macOS: select the option IMAP/POP

How to use Outlook

Using Outlook is very simple and intuitive. The main screen of the program presents the various boxes of Inbox, Junk, Sent, Drafts and Deleted. The service works like any other email management app and it’s all just a click away.

How to use Outlook on phone

To use Outlook comfortably from the phone, just download the app Microsoft Outlook from the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iPhone.

The app allows you to synchronize your e-mail, contacts and calendar: here’s how to configure it, for both Android and iOS:

Once the app is downloaded, just open it and click on Start (if it’s your first time). Otherwise, add another email account by clicking on Menu ? > Settings > Add Account > Add Email Account. Select the accounts to add, touch Add accounts and click on consented. Enter the mailing address and touch Continuesthen enter the password and click on Login/Next.

