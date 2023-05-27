Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Test- Hong Kong Sina

news-main-body”>

I have a Huawei mobile phone Nova6 SE at home. It runs very smoothly with the Hongmeng OS. I am very satisfied whether it is taking pictures or daily use. The only pity is that it only has 128G storage. Now the mobile phone application takes up more space than each other. Just a WeChat Dozens of gigabytes will be consumed, and 128G is really stretched. Every once in a while, you have to manually clean up the mobile phone storage. Not only is it annoying, but it is very likely that you will accidentally delete the things you want to keep.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test

Changing to a new mobile phone with a larger capacity is not as expensive as thousands of dollars, and there is no urgent need for new functions. It always feels uneconomical to change just for storage problems. Fortunately, all Huawei mobile phones support NM memory cards, which are similar to TF cards, but smaller, do not need a separate TF card slot, and use the SIM card slot to achieve storage expansion, and have good read and write performance. I bought an NM card last time, and it worked fine, but it was requisitioned by my sister who uses the same mobile phone, so I had to buy another one. This time I took a fancy to this HP 256G NM100 memory card. It has Huawei patent authorization and the price is only 179 yuan.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test

The HP NM100 memory card adopts HP’s consistent white and blue color scheme. The upper left corner of the front is the HP Logo and product name and a nominal reading speed of 90MB/s. There is a transparent plastic protective box in the middle. You can see the small and exquisite memory card through the package. memory card.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test

The operation of opening the package is very simple. Unlike other brands that need to be cut with scissors, the HP NM100 memory card only needs to be uncovered along the dotted line on the back. The details are in place and it is convenient for packaging and storage.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test

The HP NM100 memory card is very small, measuring 12.38 mm long, 8.8 mm wide, and 0.7 mm thick, making it easy to place in the secondary card slot of the Nano SIM card of a Huawei mobile phone. It adopts three colors of blue, white and gray, and the color scheme is fashionable and fresh. Its working temperature can be as low as -25 degrees, and it can be used normally in ice and snow.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test

The gold fingers on the back adopt a symmetrical layout, neat and shiny. The official nominal maximum read speed of the memory card is 90MB/s, and the maximum write speed is 83MB/s. The performance is very good, whether you are taking pictures, recording videos or watching 4K high-definition movies.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test

The HP NM100 memory card is very considerately equipped with a thimble, which can easily open the SIM card slot of the mobile phone. The installation is very simple, plug and play. One thing to note here is that it cannot be put into any card slot. You should put the memory card on the side of the phone according to the instructions on the package.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test See also The trailer for the domestic animated film "Lion Boy" will be released on December 17th_comedy

Insert the card slot where the memory card has been placed into the phone, and the system will recognize the memory card immediately, and all the information of the memory card will be displayed as shown in the figure. The built-in memory card has a total of 247.59GB, and 1.11MB has been used.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test

Then we need to follow the prompts of the Hongmeng system to put the mobile phone’s preset storage on the memory card, and then restart the phone after a few steps to configure it. We used the mobile phone to take a continuous shooting to see if it was stuck. In fact, there was no problem at all after taking multiple shots. The continuous shooting response was very fast and there was no freeze phenomenon.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test

Connect the mobile phone to the computer, and the memory card is recognized by the computer immediately. We copied a 200MB flower field 4K video to the HP NM100 memory card, and the progress bar was swiped for a few seconds before copying. Playing this video directly on the mobile phone is also very smooth, and there is no problem with fast forwarding.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test

The speed test of copying files is not comprehensive enough, and then we use performance testing software to conduct a test. First, select the test object as the memory card in the configuration, and then start a comprehensive test. The final test results are in line with expectations. The continuous reading speed reached 84.15MB/s, and the continuous writing speed reached 77.26MB/s. 4158.19 IOPS, random write 7894.14 IOPS.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test

The read and write performance of the HP NM100 memory card is very good, several times faster than ordinary TF cards, and a little faster than my last NM card. All cards have to go through more than 30 quality inspection procedures before leaving the factory, and a large number of factory tests have been carried out, so there is no need to worry about stability.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test

Everyone, look at my poor mobile phone’s built-in storage, which has reached a high of 84%. If there is no HP NM100 memory card, I guess I will start to clean up the annoying mobile phone storage space again this week. With 256G of high-performance storage, the total storage of the mobile phone has reached 384G. You can take photos and save videos at will.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB Memory Card Tested_Sina Public Test

The HP NM100 memory card is reliable in quality and has excellent read and write performance. It is an excellent expansion solution for Huawei mobile phones. Daily use, continuous photo taking, and watching 4K high-definition movies are all OK, so you don’t have to worry about storage anymore. It has a total of three specifications of 64G, 128G, and 256G, all of which are very cost-effective. Spending several thousand yuan to replace a new mobile phone and spending 179 yuan to get 256G capacity expansion, this is not a multiple-choice question but a judgment question. How do you judge? Welcome to discuss and exchange together in the comment area. If you have any questions about the use of the HP NM100 memory card, you are welcome to consult at any time!