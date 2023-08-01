IBM Security Identity Manager: New IT vulnerability warning

There is a current IT security alert for IBM Security Identity Manager. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM Security Identity Manager on July 31, 2023. The software contains several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating system Appliance and the product IBM Security Identity Manager are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin – 7014397 (Stand: 30.07.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for IBM Security Identity Manager – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,3

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.2.

IBM Security Identity Manager Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

The IBM Security Identity Manager enables automated policy-based user management.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in IBM Security Identity Manager to disclose information or execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-35019 and CVE-2023-35016 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Appliance

Products

IBM Security Identity Manager 10.0.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:security_identity_manager)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin – 7014397 vom 2023-07-30 (31.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM Security Identity Manager. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/31/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

