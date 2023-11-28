Home » IKEA launches three home sensing components, expected to enter the US market in April next year – mashdigi – technology, new products, interesting facts, trends
Technology

IKEA launches three home sensing components, expected to enter the US market in April next year – mashdigi – technology, new products, interesting facts, trends

by admin
IKEA launches three home sensing components, expected to enter the US market in April next year – mashdigi – technology, new products, interesting facts, trends

IKEA Announces Launch of Home Sensing Components

IKEA has unveiled three new home sensing components, including Parasoll, Vallhorn, and Barding. Parasoll can detect the opening and closing status of doors and windows, while Vallhorn is a motion detection sensing component, and Barding is a water leakage sensor.

The new sensing components are compatible with the previously launched DIRIGERA hub device and feature a smaller size design. Vallhorn is also compatible with the old TRÅDFRI gateway accessories.

One of the key features of Parasoll and Vallhorn is their ability to be linked with IKEA smart light bulbs. This allows for customizable settings, such as lighting up the bulbs as a reminder when doors and windows are not closed properly, or automatically illuminating the door when motion is detected. Users can also customize the light color and brightness displayed when the light bulbs are linked, with the option to connect up to 10 IKEA smart light bulbs.

Parasoll is priced at 9.99 euros, Vallhorn at 7.99 euros, and Barding at 9.99 euros. However, the US pricing has not yet been announced. Vallhorn is expected to be launched in January 2024, while Parasoll will be available next year. Barding will enter the U.S. market in April and will be officially sold in the U.S. market in July next year.

See also  Playstation Shwocase, the five most important announcements that indicate the future of Ps5

You may also like

how to participate, categories and prizes • Techzilla

Japan prepares the first ecological satellite in history...

“Special Forces Heroes” “Hell Flame Demon” series of...

Oppo, between 6G technology and innovation with startups…

India, billionaire Ambani shows Zuckerberg his million dollar...

The Thaumaturge Review – Gamereactor

These are the new functions that are about...

New Xbox Partner Events Confirmed This Week –...

Digitalization and transformation at Procurement Forum 2024

Belkin launches new iPhone MagSafe holder, suitable for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy