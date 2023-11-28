IKEA launches three home sensing components, expected to enter the US market in April next year – mashdigi – technology, new products, interesting facts, trends

IKEA Announces Launch of Home Sensing Components

IKEA has unveiled three new home sensing components, including Parasoll, Vallhorn, and Barding. Parasoll can detect the opening and closing status of doors and windows, while Vallhorn is a motion detection sensing component, and Barding is a water leakage sensor.

The new sensing components are compatible with the previously launched DIRIGERA hub device and feature a smaller size design. Vallhorn is also compatible with the old TRÅDFRI gateway accessories.

One of the key features of Parasoll and Vallhorn is their ability to be linked with IKEA smart light bulbs. This allows for customizable settings, such as lighting up the bulbs as a reminder when doors and windows are not closed properly, or automatically illuminating the door when motion is detected. Users can also customize the light color and brightness displayed when the light bulbs are linked, with the option to connect up to 10 IKEA smart light bulbs.

Parasoll is priced at 9.99 euros, Vallhorn at 7.99 euros, and Barding at 9.99 euros. However, the US pricing has not yet been announced. Vallhorn is expected to be launched in January 2024, while Parasoll will be available next year. Barding will enter the U.S. market in April and will be officially sold in the U.S. market in July next year.

Share this: Facebook

X

