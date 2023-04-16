In your opinion, what is the most formidable muscle in the human body? We have an idea

Did you know that the strongest muscle in the human body is not in the arms or legs? Well yes, the strongest of all it’s the language! The organ of taste extends from the base of the mouth down to the throat, enabling us to swallow and chew food, but also to speak and communicate with others.

According to the experts of Mayo Clinicthe tongue is capable of exerting maximum pressure on a surface of 90 kg per square centimetre; more than enough to chew and push down our favorite dishes. However, the organ is not only incredibly strong, it is also flexible and mobile: it is capable of taking on different shapes, thanks to the presence of different muscles.

Another language superpower? That of perceive tastes Obviously! There are thousands of taste buds that can distinguish salty, bitter, sour, and sweet flavors.

However, just like a normal muscle, it can suffer muscle inflammation or atrophycausing problems with the normal chewing and swallowing processes. For this reason, it is essential to take care of our tongue, with a balanced diet (also important for the heart) and correct oral hygiene.

In summary: a small tongue is capable of generating a pressure of 90 kg per square centimetre, it can change shape, it is flexible and soft, it is capable of distinguishing flavors and allows us to speak… What other muscle does all these things?