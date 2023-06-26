Home » Ionity Managing Director on the expansion of the charging infrastructure
Technology

Ionity Managing Director on the expansion of the charging infrastructure

by admin
Ionity Managing Director on the expansion of the charging infrastructure

When will long-distance trips with an electric car be as comfortable as with a combustion engine? The more fast-charging parks there are on trunk roads, the more likely this is to be the case. Image: dpa

Europe’s charging infrastructure is growing – but not as fast as the number of electric cars. Michael Hajesch and Marcus Groll, managing directors of Ionity, advocate mobilizing private capital in particular.

It’s been five and a half years since four German car manufacturers jointly founded a provider for fast-charging infrastructure. Today Ionity operates around 500 stations with 2400 charging stations. Wasn’t that faster?

Hajesch: Who in Europe was faster? Our network spans 24 countries and is growing with demand. If you think about where we started in 2017, a lot has been achieved. Today you can travel across Europe with an electric car and our network.

Groll: First of all, we wanted to set up the basic service with ultra-fast stations along the freeways. We reached the goal a year later, somewhat delayed by Corona. Now the next wave of expansion is underway.

See also  Theater and innovation - La Stampa

You may also like

Dave the Diver Review – Gamereactor

This car has no future

Fuji launches new Polaroid camera Instax SQ40 with...

Dropbox proposes a search service that can quickly...

From Harry Potter clones to 8-bit video games....

New brain implant is five times thinner than...

Head of Xbox: Microsoft bought Bethesda to prevent...

Jet HR closes a 4.7 million round. It...

Arkham Trilogy is coming to Switch, the trailer...

Stephen King Allows Remedy To Use Quote For...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy