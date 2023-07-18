iOS 16.6, Apple publishes the Release Candidate: stable version coming soon?

After the stormy release of Apple’s security intervention for iOS 16.5.1, it seems that now the next version of the software, iOS 16.6, is in the pipeline on all compatible iPhones. Indeed, in recent hours, Apple released iOS 16.6 in Release Candidate version.

The release from the iOS 16.6 Release Candidate version comes about a week after the release of the fifth beta of the same operating system. Typically, Release Candidate versions of iOS are published by Apple a few days before rollout official of the stable operating system updates for iPhone, which means that, in all likelihood, iOS 16.6 will arrive by the end of July.

As we had already reported by analyzing the fourth beta of iOS 16.6, it is highly unlikely that the Cupertino operating system bring with you some new software of weight, considering that it will be the penultimate (or perhaps even the last) iteration of iOS 16, due out shortly before the launch of iOS 17 in September. In any case, Apple itself has confirmed that theupdate brings with it several security improvements as well bugfix for compatible iPhones, which makes it highly recommended for all bitten Apple smartphones.

In parallel, as always, the Cupertino giant has also released the RC versions of iPadOS 16.6 and macOS Ventura 13.5, which in turn do not bring additional features, focusing on improvements in stability and performance of the operating system. Again, the big news will wait until the release of iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, probably in October.