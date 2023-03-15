The Samsung Galaxy S Ultra series mobile phones have built-in a powerful ultra-high zoom function “Space Zoom”, which can use 100 times ultra-high digital zoom to capture the moon very clearly. However, the performance of this function has aroused the curiosity of many people. After the famous foreign netizen ibreakphotos used the Samsung Galaxy mobile phone for actual testing, he accidentally found that the result of using the Samsung mobile phone Space Zoom mode to shoot the moon was completely fake.

Samsung introduced the moon shooting mode for the Galaxy S20 Ultra and subsequent models, allowing users to clearly take amazing photos of the moon with Space Zoom’s ultra-high zoom capability. Compared with iPhone shooting the moon, the automatic mode will cause the moon to be overexposed or blurred, but Samsung Galaxy S Ultra can capture the moon very clearly even if it is magnified 100 times in the astronomy mode. (Extended skills: how to set the iPhone to take pictures of the moon? 4 steps to take pictures of the moon with mobile phones is super simple)

In the past, inverse foreign media actually measured that the full-frame camera Sony A7R III with a 600mm telephoto lens was used to take photos of the moon, but there was no way to shoot clear moon details like the 100x zoom of the S21 Ultra.

On the left, a photo of the moon taken by Samsung S21 Ultra, and on the right, a photo of the moon taken by Sony A7R III

Reddit forum user ibreakphotos said that many people have seen photos of the moon taken by the zoom lens of Samsung mobile phones. The photos of the moon are all fake!

It is understood that ibreakphotos downloaded ultra-high-resolution moon photos from the Internet and reduced them to 170×170 pixels, then used the drawing tool Gaussian blur to remove the details of the moon’s surface, turned off the lights in the room, and enlarged the moon photos by 4 times. Using the Samsung phone’s Space Zoom feature to shoot towards the blurry photo of the moon, I was quite surprised by the results.

Blurred picture of the actual moon

ibreakphotos found that the original very blurry photos of the moon are completely different from the photos of the moon taken by Samsung mobile phones, which shows that the Space Zoom function can automatically enhance the details of the moon. In fact, the photo is retouched by AI drawing processing, which is completely different from the original blurred picture.This proves that the photo of the moon taken by Samsung’s mobile phone is not fake at all。

[Picture Explanation]The picture on the left is a picture of the moon taken by a Samsung mobile phone, and the picture is very blurry; the picture in the middle is a picture of the moon taken when the shutter button is pressed; the picture on the right is the picture after automatic AI drawing processing a few seconds later.

ibreakphotos believes that the moon mode of Samsung mobile phone is mainly synthesized through AI model and AI drawing technology, which contains a large number of craters and other details of the moon model, and can use AI technology to automatically repair the blurred moon texture. Simply put, the Space Zoom astronomical mode uses Super-resolution processing, using a large number of moon pictures to train the AI ​​model, can automatically identify the moon, and automatically add the texture of the moon’s surface, which is completely different from combining multiple pictures to restore the original lost details.

In fact, Samsung officials have pointed out that since the Galaxy S10, AI technology has been introduced for the camera, allowing users to take the best photos at any time. Starting from the Galaxy S21, when taking pictures of the moon with a Samsung mobile phone, the AI ​​technology of deep learning and multi-frame synthesis can be used to allow AI to automatically identify the moon, improve the engine function through details, and enhance the surface details of the moon photo.

Samsung also emphasized that the moon recognition technology is mainly based on collecting various shapes from full moon to new moon. The system uses AI deep learning model to identify the moon captured by the lens, and finally uses AI artificial intelligence technology to automatically fill in clear moon details according to the moon surface.

To put it simply, when an actual user uses a Samsung camera to take pictures of the moon, even if the current picture of the moon is blurred, after taking the picture, it will be automatically post-processed through AI graphics and directly changed to a clear picture of the moon, which can make the user mistakenly believe that the real picture is taken through 100. Stunning pictures of the moon captured by a super high digital zoom lens.

Foreign media also believe that Samsung’s use of this method is fundamentally deceiving consumers, deliberately making users think that mobile phones can clearly identify the details of the moon through AI technology. In fact, behind it is just a photo of the moon created by using the AI ​​​​drawing function, not the real one through the camera. Shoot directly.

Of course, if this technology can be used on the iPhone camera, it can also easily realize the astrophotography function, but this year Apple is preparing to upgrade the telephoto lens for the iPhone 15 Pro series, which I believe will bring more amazing new shooting functions.

