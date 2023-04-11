appleSince the (Apple) iPhone 14 series was released in September last year (2022), the sales of high-end Pro models have been astonishing. In order to experience the multitasking performance of the “Dynamic Island” first, many people have formed a global frenzy as soon as they are launched. After 5 months,Samsung（Samsung) The S23 series also caused panic buying after its launch in February this year. One of them shared his experience of switching from the Apple camp to the Android camp, which can be called the “strongest duel” between the two camps.

This netizen shared his experience of using the iPhone 14 Pro Max for one month after switching to the S23 Ultra on the MobileComm version of PTT.he saidThe S23 Ultra is smooth and smooth to use, and has a good battery life. The power can support a whole day of work and there is still power at home.iPhone 14 Pro MaxThere is no sense of downgrading. “

He also shared that he did not particularly notice the hot or abnormal freeze in daily use. Compared with the iPhone 14 Pro series, he believes that “there are still very few programs that support dynamic islands, andThe lack of an eye-catching “island” can also greatly improve the visual effect-. “The S23 Ultra not only has fewer curved surfaces and fewer false touches, but alsoThe selfie effect feels better than that of the iPhone. “The calculation time of 200 million (pixels) is not too long, and it can capture full details.”

The Pro version of the iPhone 14 series set off a wave of panic buying around the world as soon as it was launched.Schematic / Associated Press

However, the original PO believes that compared with the iPhone, the original PO feels“The time to receive notifications is relatively slow. The most commonly used apps are received first on the iPhone, without exception.”And the way to expand the notification list does not meet his expectations;In terms of identifying and unlocking, although the S23 Ultra has a high success rate, it seems that the (success rate) will plummet. It is better to press the password directly.

Finally, after comparing the original PO with the two,Think the iPhone’s Face ID unlock wins“Face ID is much easier to use, except that it is not easy to use when it is flat, and it will be unlocked after reading the rest of the situation, even when wearing a mask.” Therefore, the original PO chose in the “strongest duel” between the Apple and Android camps. iPhone 14 Pro Max.

After the super-real experience article was exposed, many netizens also praised “Face ID is really stronger, and Samsung’s ultrasonic fingerprint is really not easy to use”, “Push~ I have been an Android user for ten years, and the best is also lost to Face. ID”, “Face ID is really more worry-free than fingerprint recognition, don’t worry about being too dry to recognize it”, “Android is very troublesome, there are a lot of settings, so lazy people still use iPhone”, “Face ID is easy to use One thing is to put it on the charging stand 1 meter away. If there is a message, it will automatically scan the face when the screen lights up, and you can unlock it with a glance. I can’t imagine how much it would be if it’s a fingerprint unlock. trouble.”

However, some people think that Samsung is still a good choice. “Original film fingerprint unlocking will almost never fail. It is much easier to use than Face ID. Face ID needs to grasp the angle and distance when wearing a mask, and it cannot be unlocked even if the glasses are fogged in rainy days. It’s easy (unlock) and can’t be opened for a long time. On the other hand, fingerprints can be unlocked in seconds with wet hands.” “Face ID is very useful, but it’s better if he is willing to spit out Touch ID. Android can also unlock face + fingerprint , Overall it’s more convenient, especially when it’s placed on the table and needs to be unlocked and stretched out your hand.”

