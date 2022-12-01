KKBOX announces the launch of KKBOX REWIND 2022 Annual Review, “Super Energy Liberation” is exclusive to users’ personal listening reviews and changes, Simultaneously launched a new superpower psychological test, Show personal characteristics with special super power monsters and situational playlists, so that more listeners who love music and podcasts can participate in the fun, and explore their own characteristics and unique charm.

According to KKBOX public data,The average number of listeners per person per week in the past ten years, The number of non-repeated songs has doubled so far, and the listening time has also continued to rise. In 2022, the average listening time per person will be about 1 hour per day; More than half of the non-overwhelming, It reflects that users’ listening behavior and preferences are gradually moving toward music diversification.

This year’s KKBOX annual review focuses on “Super Liberation”, not only summarizing the 2022 listening track, It will also accompany users to further explore more personal listening changes in the post-epidemic era.In addition to analyzing various data and launching the “listening review”, the annual review activity To help users explore personal listening changes, this year KKBOX also created a new “Super Power Psychological Test” for more music-loving listeners. Through topics related to daily music behavior, To further explore the personal characteristics behind behaviors and choices, The test results are also matched with super power monsters and situational playlists, It can also be shared on social platforms for fun.

The two KKBOX annual review activities will officially start from now on. The event period will end on January 16, 2023. KKBOX users only need to log in to the mobile app and click on the “Super Liberation” entry on the “Discovery” page of the site. You can explore your personal annual listening review, and it is recommended to update the App to the latest version to enjoy the best experience.

The psychological test of superpowers launched at the same time as the eventany user identity, All listeners who love music are welcome to participate together, Complete the designated tasks and have the opportunity to enjoy two limited offers:

KKBOX free listening for the first three months: For new registered users, trial users or expired trial users, If you complete the KKBOX superpower psychological test during the event period, you will have the opportunity to get a dedicated link for KKBOX’s limited-time program. After completing the payment, you can enjoy the first three months of free listening in standard sound quality, From the fourth month onwards, the original price will be restored at NT$149 per month. For details, please refer to the event description on the Facebook fan page。

KKBOX x Yahoo Kimo Shopping Center limited offer: KKBOX and Yahoo Kimo Shopping Center cooperated for the first time to launch the limited promotion activity of “KKBOX Super Liberation Listening Review Event x Yahoo Kimo Shopping Center 1212 Golden Tiger Award”.From now until December 12th, anyone who participates in the KKBOX superpower psychological test and completes the designated tasks will have the opportunity to grab a 200 yuan discount coupon. If you complete the KKBOX Facebook community task with more money, you will also have the opportunity to participate in the 1212 shopping gold lucky draw. Details Please refer to the Facebook fan page event description。

According to KKBOX data, the shortening of the length of popular songs around the world has become a new trend. Taking Chinese songs as an example, the average song length in 2005 was gradually shortened from 245 seconds to 166 seconds in 2022. Most of the new Chinese songs in 2022 were more than 3 minutes long, and many popular songs were less than 3 minutes long. Not only that, in order to catch the audience’s ears in the vast sea of ​​songs, “the first 30 seconds of the song” is also the key to victory, and shortening the prelude “singing within 3 seconds” has also become a new phenomenon in the new generation of songs.

KKBOX said that in 2022, it will continue the trend of popular movie and TV drama songs last year, such as the American drama “Stranger Things” In the fourth season, Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” was selected, and the growth rate of nearly a thousand times in Taiwan and Hong Kong is quite amazing; The Hollywood movie “Defenders: The Lone Ranger” also drove the soundtrack songs on demand, including Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” and OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried”, which occupied the first and second places in the Western annual cumulative list respectively. Also includes the Taiwanese drama “ Ending theme song “It’s Hard” and the movie “ I ate that boy’s breakfast for a whole year” theme song “Want to Know What You’re Thinking”, Both entered the top five in the Chinese annual accumulative list; Japanese animation “Demon Slayer: Blade”, “ Spells Return”, “Spy’s House Wine”, “Party Guy Kong Ming”, “Chainsaw Man” Such popular works have also exerted an effect to drive the excellent performance of related songs on demand.

In terms of podcasts, in 2022, the total number of broadcasts of KKBOX podcasts will exceed 20 million, and the number of unique downloads will increase by 85%; the most popular programs will continue to be “entertainment, life, and spiritual healing” The three major types mainly reflect the audience’s post-epidemic life, Demand for relaxing and spiritual growth content remains strong. In the first half of 2022, KKBOX and the podcast hosting platform Firstory jointly launched the “DAI Dynamic Ad Insertion Function”, and recently won the “MarTech Future Star Innovation Competition” Innovation Product Group Award, In the future, we will continue to support creators in monetizing their content, amplifying brand voice and delivering synergies.