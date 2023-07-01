Home » Launched Euclid, detective of the dark universe
Launched Euclid, detective of the dark universe

Launched Euclid, detective of the dark universe

July 1, 2023

Launched the Euclid space telescope, the “detective” of the European Space Agency who will investigate the mysteries of dark matter and energy that occupy 95% of the universe. The launch took place from Cape Canaveral with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. In the mission, which will last six years, Italy plays a leading role through the Italian Space Agency, the National Institute of Astrophysics and the National Institute of Nuclear Physics, as well as numerous universities and companies. About 40 minutes into launch Euclid separates from the launcher.

