Leading Taiwan’s precision medicine to the international market – the eighth anniversary of the establishment of the China Medical University and Medical System “Multidimensional Printing Medical Research and Translation Center”

(Central News Agency Information Service 20220915 10:58:11) China Medical University and the medical system and international cooperation established the eighth anniversary of the “Multidimensional Printing Medical Research and Translation Center”, Fang Xinyuan, vice president of the Department of Surgery of the Chinese Affiliated Medicine and director of the center, celebrated the tea party on the 14th. It is hoped that the team will advance towards higher-end regenerative medicine technology, precision drug screening, and next-generation exosome drug development in the future, find more effective treatment methods for acute and critically ill patients, and lead Taiwan’s precision medicine to the world.

China Medical University and its affiliated hospitals have solid research energy and huge medical resources. Considering that forward-looking and cutting-edge technology is widely used in the medical field of various diseases, it is a medical development trend with unlimited business opportunities in the future. International cooperation to establish the first 3D printing medical research and development center in China. Over the past eight years, with the assistance of Professor Wang Xubin of Georgia Institute of Technology and the integration of Vice President Fang Xinyuan, a cross-clinical and research team has been formed to carry out the commercialization of 3D innovative medical technology and equipment, and promote it to clinical applications in orthopedics, dentistry, The development of innovative medical materials in trauma medicine, cancer medicine, and surgical applications has benefited thousands of patients in the medical system.

Vice President Fang Xinyuan said with satisfaction that in addition to clinical application, the center’s technological innovation has also produced a fruitful and dazzling transcript. At the same time, it has published 120 papers in SCI international top journals, and obtained 30 domestic and foreign patents, and also assisted in the establishment of new companies and the development of multi-industry cooperation technology; the accumulation of these technology development also Let the team win the recognition of the National Innovation Award for 4 consecutive years, and also win the Future Technology Award of the Ministry of Science and Technology in 2021.

More importantly, the accumulated experience in research and clinical product development has been gradually extended to medical institutions throughout Taiwan, benefiting patients in Taiwan who need to use these various innovative technologies and medical materials, and improving our country’s health and well-being. Medical standards and national health.

Professor Chen Yiwen, deputy director of the “Multidimensional Printing Medical Research and Translation Center”, said that the application of forward-looking and cutting-edge technology to the medical field of various diseases is a medical development trend with unlimited business opportunities in the future. The advancement of 3D printing technology conforms to this wave Under the trend, the clinical application has undergone revolutionary changes.

As a new tool for precision regenerative medicine, 3D bioprinting is an indispensable element in this wave of future medical trends. Deputy Director Chen Yiwen said that the team is well aware of the importance of selecting topics for cross-domain and application of medical technology. Our key development will include the establishment of regenerative medicine biological matrix, organoid drug screening technology platform, exosome mass production technology, nanocarrier surface modification and biosensing and other directions, cross-domain, cross-industry, cross-border chain In this way, there is a chance to develop an effective treatment.

With the full support of Chairman Cai Changhai, President Hong Mingqi and President Zhou Deyang, the “Multidimensional Printing Medical Research and Translation Center”, which was renamed in 2020, has shifted its development goal to the establishment of a higher-end medical technology platform, and focused on integrating its technology For commercialization and translation for clinical application, Associate Hospital Fang Xinyuan promises a long-term commitment of eight years. We will make concerted efforts to help Taiwan’s precision medicine go international and open a new page.