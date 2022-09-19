As a long-term partner of NVIDIA, Leadtek Technology focuses on the sales and promotion of products in professional fields such as professional graphics cards, AI, and HPC. In the NVIDIA Ampere generation, NVIDIA RTX A series professional graphics cards were launched to meet the stable computing performance required for professional work such as digital content creation, 3D rendering, ray tracing, AI training/inference, etc. This time, the LEADTEK NVIDIA RTX A4000 professional graphics card is used. Come and try digital content, rendering creative performance.

Specification

GPU Architecture: NVIDIA Ampere

CUDA parallel processing cores: 6144

NVIDIA Tensor Cores: 192

NVIDIA RT Cores: 48

GPU Memory: 16GB GDDR6 ECC

Single-precision performance: 19.2 TFLOPS

RT Core performance: 37.4 TFLOPS

Tensor performance: 153.4TFLOPS2

Memory interface: 256-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 448 GB/s

Maximum power consumption: 140 W

Graphics Bus: PCI Express 4.0 x16

Display Connector: DP 1.4 x4

Dimensions: 4.4” H x 9.5” L single slot

Weight: 500g

External Power Connector: 1x 6-pin PCIe

Sync output: supports Quadro Sync II

Codec engine: 1x encode, 1x decode (+AV1 decode)

繪圖 API：DirectX 12 Ultimate、Shader Model 6.6、OpenGL 4.6、Vulkan 1.3

Computing API: CUDA 11.6, DirectCompute, OpenCL 3.0

NVIDIA RTX Vs GeForce Who Is Better For Professional Creation?

How to choose between NVIDIA RTX professional graphics card and NVIDIA GeForce game graphics card for professional video, graphics, computing, rendering and AI workloads?

In fact, this can be explained from “hardware”, “purchase method” and “service”. Taking the NVIDIA RTX A4000 as an example, it adopts the Ampere micro-architecture and has 6144 GPU CUDA cores. This specification is similar to the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, but there are still quite a few functional differences between the two.

The NVIDIA RTX A4000 is equipped with a larger-capacity GPU memory, with 16GB GDDR6 memory capacity, and supports the error correction ECC function on the memory to ensure accurate long-term computing and rendering results. In addition, it adopts a standard length of 24cm, full height, and a single-slot design. It also supports the design of Quadro Sync II, which is more suitable for the use of multiple GPUs in the professional field.



↑ The RTX A4000 specification is a big upgrade compared to the previous generation RTX 4000, and pursues a balance between performance and stability.

NVIDIA professional graphics cards are mainly sold by partners, such as the professional graphics card products sold by Leadtek Technology, which enjoy a “three-year warranty”, and “delivery to the house” service is provided within the warranty, and “0800-600″ -206” technical service line, which can provide enterprises and customers with complete technical support and services; this is also the biggest difference from game graphics cards.



↑ 3-year warranty, home delivery, toll-free customer service line.

At the same time, NVIDIA provides driver branches for “official branch/Studio” and “new function branch” for professional graphics cards. In short, “official branch/Studio” provides the best stability and performance, as well as the most stable version with ISV certification, long life cycle, security updates, etc.; while “new feature branch” provides the latest driver functions , bugfixes and operating system support.

After all, professional users do not need intensive update functions or support for new hardware as long as the development environment is set up, so the driver will be based on the most stable and compatible version, unlike the driver of the game graphics card. Frequent driver updates to provide 0-Day support after new games are released.



↑ NVIDIA provides RTX / Quadro professional graphics cards with different drivers such as “official branch” and “new function branch”.

LEADTEK NVIDIA RTX A4000 Professional Graphics Card Out of the Box

NVIDIA professional graphics card can give users more powerful hardware, performance and complete technical support. The new generation of NVIDIA RTX A4000 professional graphics card adopts Ampere micro-architecture, with 6144 CUDA parallel processing cores, 192 Tensor cores and 48 RTs core, and uses PCIe 4.0 x16 to connect to the CPU.

Professional graphics card with large-capacity 16GB GDDR6 ECC memory, even for rendering, computing and simulation of large projects, there is enough memory to complete the task; while RTX A4000 only needs one PCIe 6-pin power supply, the maximum power consumption It is a 140W standard-length, full-height, single-slot professional graphics card.



↑ NVIDIA RTX A4000 high-quality original packaging.



↑ The design of the black background and the gold thread, Built by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA RTX A4000 professional graphics card is a 24cm long single-slot interface card design. It adopts a single blower fan for heat dissipation, but maintains a short PCB design, so that the fan can suck the wind in from the front and push it out from the back to drive the cooling airflow inside the computer. Too much air will squeeze into the radiator inside the graphics card to dissipate heat from the GPU.



↑ NVIDIA RTX A4000。



↑ NVIDIA RTX A4000 supports Quadro Sync II synchronization.



↑ RTX A4000 back.

The RTX A4000 professional graphics card provides 4 DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and there are DP 1.4 to HDMI connectors available in the accessories.



↑ Professional graphics card display output.



↑ DP 1.4 to HDMI.

RTX A4000 professional graphics card only needs to loosen the screws on the front to remove the metal plate on the surface. This simple design is more conducive to “dust cleaning”. After all, when computers such as workstations operate for a long time, dust will accumulate over time, and users There is no need to completely disassemble the graphics card, just open the metal cover on the surface to clean up the dust accumulated inside, which is more convenient for logistical maintenance.



↑ The compact design for easy dust removal is more in line with the needs of professionals.



↑ RTX A4000 only needs 1 PCIe 6-pin power supply.

LEADTEK NVIDIA RTX A4000 creation and rendering performance test

In terms of performance evaluation, tools such as SPECviewperf, Blender, Vray, REDSHIFT and OCTANEBENCH, which are referenced in the professional field, are used to test the rendering and computing performance of the NVIDIA RTX A4000 professional graphics card. Two sets of editing software that must be familiar to video creators.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K

Motherboard: ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO

Memory: CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 32GBx2 5200MHz

Graphics Card: LEADTEK NVIDIA RTX A4000

Power supply: be quiet! DARK POWER 12 850W

Operating system: Windows 11 Pro 21H2

GPU-Z View NVIDIA RTX A4000 information, using 8nm process, GA104 GPU has 6144 rendering CUDA cores, and 16384 MB GDDR6 (SAMSUNG) memory, and the GPU default 735 MHz, Boost clock 1560 MHz.



↑ GPU-Z。

SPECviewperf 2020 Standard graphics performance testing tools developed based on professional applications, test various professional computer graphics software such as: 3ds Max, Catia, Creo, Energy, Maya, Medical, SNX, SolidWorks and other graphics testing and engineering simulation.

The test is 1920 x 1080 resolution, and the result is FPS. It can be seen that the RTX A4000 can have a very high FPS performance in various tasks, allowing professional workers to have sufficient graphics performance in creation, simulation, and computing.



↑ SPECviewperf 2020。

Blender It is a cross-platform, open source 3D authoring tool that supports various 3D operations: Modeling, Rigging, Animation, Simulation, Rendering, Compositing and Motion Tracking. For the test, use Blender Benchmark 3.3.0 to test the rendering work of the Demo project.

Through the Blender Benchmark 3.3.0 test, the RTX A4000 can reach the number of samples per minute of 1584.99 for the monster scene, 939.85 for the junkshop scene, and 814.2 for the classroom scene.



↑ Blender。

V-Ray Benchmark Developed by Chaos Group, V-Ray is a ray rendering software designed based on the laws of physics, and this tool can perform calculation tests on ray tracing rendered images for CPU and GPU respectively.

RTX A4000 can achieve 1280 vpaths performance with CUDA computing, and 1629 vrays computing power with RTX computing.



↑ V-Ray Benchmark CUDA。



↑ V-Ray Benchmark RTX。

REDSHIFT It is based on a fully GPU-accelerated renderer, designed to meet the needs of modern advanced CG images, allowing creative individuals to customize the quality of individual technologies to achieve the best balance between performance and quality. Powerful renderer for 3D applications.

The RTX A4000 completed the rendering of the image in just 4 minutes and 19 seconds through the Redshift Benchmark test.



↑ Redshift Benchmark。



↑ RTX A4000 rendering results.

OctaneBench It is a fast and independent rendering test tool. Its core is OTOY Octane Render, which can make full use of RTX and CUDA technology, and supports mainstream 3D applications, allowing creators to have fast and high-quality rendering output.

The test includes 4 scenarios and cores such as Info channels, direct lighting, and path tracing. The RTX A4000 can provide quite good computing speed and meet the fast rendering capabilities required by creators.



↑ OctaneBench。

Adobe Premiere Pro 2022 The video editing software uses the self-developed Mercury Playback Engine GPU acceleration, and can use the NVIDA NVENC encoding to accelerate the image output speed. The test uses the BigMix project. It uses 3 segments of FinalAdjusted_MPE 1920×1080 images to form a 4K timeline for H.264, HEVC format output.

The usage rate of the RTX A4000 is much higher than that of the CPU when outputting video and audio. First, it uses NVIDIA H.264 encoding, which can reach 35.9 FPS when outputting 4K videos, and it only takes 131.7 seconds to complete the work; switching to NVIDIA H.EVC encoding output can maintain 35.6 FPS , 130.1 seconds to complete the output work.



↑ Premiere Pro output movies are GPU accelerated for faster output.



↑ NVIDIA H.264 encoding output 35.9 FPS, 131.7 seconds.



↑ NVIDIA H.EVC encoding output 35.6 FPS, 130.1 seconds.

DaVinci Resolve 18 Purely through GPU-accelerated video editing program, it also includes powerful color correction and special effects functions, and directly uses CUDA core operations, so that the playback and output of video clips have very good performance.

Outputting images via RTX A4000, Wedding_Heavy_Styles is only 57 seconds, Bride_FaceRefine_Selective Color is only 45 seconds, SuperScale 4x HD_Source takes 2 minutes and 44 seconds, and SuperScale 2x 4KSource takes only 37 seconds to output.



↑ Da Vinci Resolve。



↑ H.264 output test.

Summarize

LEADTEK NVIDIA RTX A4000 professional graphics card can meet the functions of 3D creation, rendering, computer graphics simulation and calculation required by professional users, as well as editing, playback and output of video creation, and can also promote AI development training and inference. hardware performance.

NVIDIA provides professional users with a complete software and hardware ecosystem, while Leadtek Technology provides comprehensive after-sales service, not only enjoying a 3-year warranty service, but also a free customer service line “0800-600-206” , to provide professional users in various fields with the most secure and stable creation and computing experience.