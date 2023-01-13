LIAN LI’s brand new high CP case LANCOOL 216 is here! It supports E-ATX motherboard, 360mm liquid cooling, 392mm graphics card and other expandability, with air-cooled and water-cooled dual-mode installation, dual I/O front mounting positions, rear PCIe fan mounting bracket and other all-round modular design, making LANCOOL 216 Quick usurper becomes the new CP value case T1 option.

LIAN LI LANCOOL 216 Specifications:

Dimensions: 480.9 (L) x 235 (W) x 491.7 (H) mm

Color: white, black

Material: steel, 4mm tempered glass

Motherboard: E-ATX (within width 280mm), ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

CPU air cooling: up to 180.5mm

Display card: 392mm

Power supply: ATX 220mm

Pre-installed fan (front + rear): 160mm 2+0, 140mm 0+1

Fan installation position (front + upper + rear + power compartment): 120mm 3+3+1+2, 140mm 2+2+1+2, 160mm 2+0+0+0

Water cooling radiator support: front 360/280mm, top 360/280mm, power compartment 240mm

Upper I/O ports: USB 3.0 x2, USB 3.1 Type-C x1, HD_AUDIO

Hard drives and storage bays: up to six 2.5″ and two 3.5″

LIAN LI LANCOOL 216 Unpacking

The size of LANCOOL 216 belongs to the mainstream mid-tower case size. The length, width and height of the case itself are 48×23.5×49.1 cm. The maximum support for E-ATX size motherboard installation in the case, but the width must be within 280mm. The top and front of the case support 360mm water cooling installation. In addition to these key points, there are also many small details hidden inside the LANCOOL 216 waiting for players to discover during the installation process.



∆ LANCOOL 216 is a standard mid-tower case with dimensions of 48×23.5×49.1 cm.

The full-area punched front panel is pre-installed with two 16cm ARGB fans, so that there is no need to worry about the heat dissipation performance of LANCOOL 216. There is a switch auxiliary opening at the bottom of the front panel, and LIAN LI’s faith embossed logo.



∆ The perforated front panel has a more understated look.



∆ The front panel opens from the bottom opening.

LANCOOL 216 sets the I/O port on the interface between the upper cover and the front panel of the case, and provides one USB 3.1 Type-C, two USB 3.0, HD_AUDIO slots, etc. from left to right.



∆ The I/O interface pre-installed on the top of the case provides USB 3.1 Type-C and two USB 3.0.

In addition, there is also an I/O installation position in the lower left corner of the front panel. In addition to changing the upper system I/O to this position for use, it can also be used to set up an additional pre-purchased front ARGB controller module. This In addition to setting the lighting effect of the fan axis and the outer frame, the module also provides two additional USB 3.0 slots for expansion.



∆ LAN216-1X module dedicated to LANCOOL 216, which has both ARGB control and USB 3.0 expansion functions.



∆ LAN216-1X module needs SATA power supply and provides one male and one female ARGB slot.



∆ LAN216-1X actual installation demonstration.



∆ Lighting effect operation teaching on the official website.

The side of LANCOOL 216 is set with 4mm thick micro-smog black tempered glass, which is fixed by a single thumb screw and tenon at the rear. Players are recommended to lie down the case before operating it when disassembling and assembling.



∆ 4mm thick matte black tempered glass.



∆ The top cover and side panels are fixed by anti-drop thumb screws.

LANCOOL 216 is a mainstream lower-mounted power supply compartment structure, supports 12/14cm fan installation at the rear, and provides seven PCIe device installation positions with reusable PCIe baffles. Although the original installation position of the graphics card is not set upright, the slot design Using the modular detachable structure, as long as the four fixing screws are removed, the entire PCIe module block can be directly converted into the vertical mode of the graphics card. If players want to display the graphics card upright, they no longer need to purchase an additional As for the adapter frame, you only need to purchase an additional graphics card extension cable to install it, and fix the extension cable on the power supply compartment to use it. The cost of upright graphics card can reduce some budget.



∆ Overview of the rear structure.



∆ The display card direct plug-in mode is used when leaving the factory.



∆ Painlessly transform graphics card to portrait mode.



∆ Dust filter for rear-drawing power compartment.

The upper cover is also designed with a perforated mesh plate, and the upper cover can be removed by removing the rear screws and pulling it backwards. The upper fan mounting bracket of the LANCOOL 216 is detachable. In the water-cooling mode, a maximum of 360/280mm water-cooling radiators and three cooling radiators can be installed. 12cm or two 14cm fans.

The installation bracket that can be detached separately will be much friendlier in the installation experience. If the player wants to install an integrated water cooling or fan on the top of the case, it will be more convenient to operate and complete the line.



∆ Overview of the perforated cover.



∆ Removable upper fan mounting bracket.

Introduction of LIAN LI LANCOOL 216 interior installation space

Three fans are pre-installed on LANCOOL 216 when leaving the factory, two 16cm ARGB fans in the front and a 14cm matte fan in the rear. The board is used to set the lighting effect and speed.

The front fan bracket is also designed to be detachable. After a total of six thumb screws are removed, the front fan can be removed as a whole. It is more convenient to replace the fan or install water cooling if necessary. The front supports 360/280mm water cooling radiator , and 3x 120mm /2x 140mm /2x 160mm fan installation, fans of different sizes need to replace the lock holes in different positions, players remember to refer to the manual first.



∆ Two front and one rear fans are pre-installed, 16cm plus 14cm give you strong cooling performance.



∆ Close-up of the fan mounting bracket and the upper I/O fixing screws.



∆ Secure the fan mounting bracket with a total of six screws.

LANCOOL 216 supports the installation of E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX size motherboards, the maximum installation height of the air cooling tower is 180.5mm, and the installation space of the graphics card is 392mm. It is currently a consumer-level high-end model hardware can be installed.



∆ Core hardware installation space.

For the front water cooling installation, an installation depth of 7.5cm is reserved in front of the power supply compartment. If you want to use the Hamburg drainage cooling installation method, it can also be accommodated. There are two multi-functional mounting plates on the top of the power supply compartment. These two mounting plates can be installed with two 12cm fan and two 2.5-inch hard drives, if the case uses air cooling mode, you can install a 14cm or 240mm water cooling radiator.



∆ Reserve 7.5cm of installation space for the front water cooling.



∆ Removable multi-purpose mounting plate on power compartment.

LANCOOL 216 provides an air-cooled/water-cooled dual-mode installation design. Through two sets of mainboard copper pillars and a changeable rear I/O installation position, the dual-mode switching for different needs can be realized. The air-cooled mode will make the entire mainboard Raise it up a bit, sacrifice a little space for the installation of the water cooling radiator above, so that the water cooling radiator and 14cm fan can be installed on the power compartment.

When installing the E-ATX size motherboard, the wiring hole next to the motherboard often encounters the problem of being half covered by the motherboard. The 24-Pin power supply wire of the thicker motherboard will have to be detoured. LANCOOL 216 will The entire wiring hole block is also changed to a modular design, and this conflict is avoided by flipping.



∆ It is pre-installed with a height of 63mm above the water-cooling mode, and the double copper pillars can be used to switch the dual mode.



∆ Cable routing holes secured by three screws.

The 3cm-deep cable space at the rear provides a lot of Velcro cable ties and cable buckles, which makes the cable experience of the whole coffee case very convenient. , players only need to connect the socket on the motherboard.



∆ Overview of the space behind the entire line.



∆ Velcro cable ties for easy cable use.



∆ The block where the processor power supply line will pass through is also provided with a buckle.

An ARGB hub is set on the upper edge of the rear. This HUB can also install three sets of ARGB fan units, and the hub is powered by SATA. Players can also connect ARGB cables to the motherboard for synchronization of lighting effects.



∆ The included ARGB hub can also connect three additional sets of ARGB fan units.



∆ The controller on the back of the processor is installed on the backplane, if there is a fan, the controller can be fixed here.

There are two wall-mounted hard disk installation brackets on the back of the motherboard. Two 2.5-inch hard disks can be installed in this position. In addition, the hard disk rack in the power compartment below can be installed with two 2.5-inch hard disks and two 3.5-inch hard disks. The whole machine The case can hold up to six 2.5″ and two 3.5″ hard drives.



∆ Wall-mounted 2.5-inch HDD mounting bracket.



∆ Supports 22cm power supply compartment and composite hard disk bay, the hard disk bay here can install four hard disks at the same time.

The casing includes a sealing plate for air cooling, a PCIe fan bracket, and an accessory box. The accessory box provides various screws, disposable cable ties, and hard disk shock pads.

When installing air-cooling, the first top-mounted fan counted from the front of the chassis, whether to exhaust or intake air has always been a topic of discussion in the community, and after installing the air-cooling sealing plate, you can plan better The tower is scattered in the air duct inside the casing.



∆ Chassis Accessories List Attached are air-cooling seal plates, PCIe fan brackets, and accessory boxes.

The PCIe fan bracket is one of the product features of the LANCOOL 216 case this time. An additional 12cm fan can be installed behind the PCIe baffle to help the graphics card dissipate heat. The x16 slot needs to correspond to the first slot of the case, such as the setting of the M-ATX/ITX motherboard, and the x16 slot of most ATX motherboards is at the height of the second slot baffle, but it can be installed through the air cooling mode Move the motherboard up one level.



∆ The rear PCIe fan bracket is installed and displayed, and the fan wire enters the entire cable space through the hole next to the power supply.



∆ ATX’s Z690 Taichi Razer is in liquid cooling mode, because the interface is blocked, so it can’t be used together.

LIAN LI LANCOOL 216 actual installation and thermal performance test

For the LANCOOL 216 chassis installation and heat dissipation performance test, the hardware uses an ATX-sized ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition motherboard with an i9-12900K, and a 242mm long NVIDIA RTX 3060ti FE dual-fan graphics card to install the machine.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K

Radiator: 360mm AIO

Motherboard: ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition

Memory: T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 16GBx2 6200MHz

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti

Chassis: LIAN LI LANCOOL 216

Operating System: Windows 11 Home Edition 21H2



∆ Display of actual installation effect.



∆ Lighting effect of the 16cm ARGB fan on the front.



∆ The matte black tempered glass with RGB lighting effects still has a certain degree of presentation.

The heat dissipation performance test of the chassis uses the preset Intel Core i9-12900K processor, and uses the AIDA64 FPU and Furmark two softwares to simulate the temperature data under the extreme double-baking state without additional settings on the motherboard. The Fire strike in 3D Mark will be used to simulate the game running situation, and the data collection will use HWiFO64 to collect and record the maximum temperature and power consumption.

In the test, i9-12900K consumes up to 220W in the AIDA FPU project and Furmark double-baking test, and the processor temperature is up to 84°C, while the i9-12900K in Fire strike, which simulates the game running situation, has a maximum temperature of only 69 °C, and the highest temperature of the display card in the test of the two scenarios is 68°C and 74°C, the temperature of the display card in the Fire strike project is higher than that in the double bake mode, presumably because in Fire strike When the temperature of the processor is not particularly high, the fan speed of the integrated water cooling is not increased, so the exhaust performance of the chassis is not as strong as in the double baking mode.



∆ LIAN LI LANCOOL 216 chassis thermal performance test chart.

Summary and experience

LANCOOL 216 has a cheaper product price than its predecessor LANCOOL III. The current RGB version of the black and white models is NT$2590/2790 respectively, and there is a price difference of more than 2,000 yuan with LANCOOL III. Although it is cheaper, it is still learning Various modular designs of LANCOOL III.

If your case budget is less than 3,000 yuan and you want to experience LIAN LI’s latest LANCOOL modular structure, LANCOOL 216 can be said to be the most recommended model to start with. It supports E-ATX motherboard and 392mm graphics card installation space , support 360/280mm integrated water cooling and other specifications, the current high-end hardware or RTX 40 series graphics cards can be installed compatible!