Ubisoft today revealed further information on the much-anticipated post-launch additions to Mario + Rabbit Hope. Players can continue their galactic adventure with three expansions on the Nintendo Switch platform.

In Tower of Doooom, players will face the toughest challenge! Pooh, Lady Stella needs Mario, Princess Brigitte and their friends to clear her Dovita and save their old friend Spoony! Launching in early 2023, the expansion will bring a new combat game mode that pits players against a series of strategically-thinking battles as they make their way to the top of the tower.

The second expansion will take our heroes to a new planet. Players will be able to explore new environments, discovering all kinds of interesting characters and secrets, but also face new enemies. This expansion will be available in mid-2023.

The final expansion will bring Mario Rabbit, Princess Brigitte Rabbit, and Laserman together on an epic adventure that is astonishing and hilarious. Players will be able to control Laserman and explore a mysterious new place with our heroes. This expansion will be available by the end of 2023.

The above expansion content is included in the game season pass, and players need to own the main game “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” to play. “Tower of Doom” is only available to players with the Season Pass, while the other two expansions can be purchased separately. Players can also get a Season Pass by purchasing the Gold Edition of Mario + Rabbit Hope Star, which is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch platform. For further information on the Gold Edition, see https://www.ubisoft.com/en-tw/game/mario-rabbids/sparks-of-hope.

