Marshall Motif II ANC Headphones: A Unique Aesthetic with Some Shortcomings

Marshall’s Motif II ANC Over-Ear Headphones: A Unique Blend of Design and Functionality

In a market flooded with wireless earbuds like AirPods and Galaxy Buds, Marshall is striving to make its mark by offering a distinct audio experience combined with a unique aesthetic. While the Motif II ANC over-ear headphones may not be the brand’s most impressive offering at first glance, there’s more to them than meets the eye.

One thing that sets Marshall’s products apart is their design. The company understands that size matters when it comes to showcasing their unique aesthetic. The Motif II headphones, although smaller in size than their Major counterparts, still manage to stand out. With a small patchy texture on the surface and an eye-catching case, these headphones exude personality and style.

But it’s not just about looks. The Motif II ANC headphones offer wireless charging, a clear battery indicator, and strong magnets that securely hold the device inside. The battery life is also commendable, allowing for up to six hours of continuous use and a total playtime of approximately 36 hours.

On the inside, the headphones boast a visually appealing design with a brass base and the iconic white Marshall “M.” The 6mm drivers deliver sound in a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz with an impedance of 16 ohms. While the sound quality is adequate, some reviewers have noted that it lacks the warmth found in Marshall’s larger Bluetooth speakers and headphones. The active noise cancellation feature also falls slightly short of expectations.

However, there’s still a definite Marshall signature in the sound profile that sets these headphones apart from the competition. Combined with their unique appearance, this signature sound adds to the overall appeal of the Motif II ANC headphones.

Marshall’s app is another standout feature. Surprisingly useful, it offers clearly categorized categories, modes, and presets that allow users to customize the audio experience to their liking.

In terms of call quality, the Motif II ANC headphones perform admirably. The touch controls on the side of each device are also better and more responsive than one would expect.

While the Motif II ANC over-ear headphones may not be a slam dunk in terms of sound and active noise cancellation, they still manage to deliver on the broader aspects of design, functionality, and brand identity that Marshall is known for. These headphones offer a unique blend of style and substance that sets them apart from the crowd. So, for those looking for a standout audio experience with a touch of Marshall’s signature attitude, the Motif II ANC headphones are worth considering.

