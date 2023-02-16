Microsoft announced yesterday (14) that it will release an update for Internet Explorer (IE). The purpose is not to fix security or functional flaws, but to shut itself down from Windows 10 computers, and it is expected to completely remove the IE icon in June.

Microsoft has announced the end of the IE life cycle since May 2021, and it will be terminated on June 15, 2022. Most versions of Windows 10 use the IE11 desktop version of the old rendering engine MSHTML. However, most of Windows 10 can still retain and access IE11 until the latest IE update yesterday.

Microsoft pointed out that this version update will permanently close most of the IE11 desktop version of Windows 10 App. Additionally, users who try to launch IE11 are redirected to Microsoft Edge. In addition, by June 2023, IE11’s visual references, including the IE11 icon on the start menu and taskbar, will also be removed in the Windows security update expected to be released on June 13. At that time, for most Windows 10 users, it will be the real end of the era of IE, and users will be directed to Edge when trying to use it.

Microsoft no longer supports IE in the Windows 10 semi-annual channel (semi-annual channel) environment, but Windows 10 Long-Term Channel (LTSC), Windows 10 IoT, Windows 10 Server, and Windows 7 and 8, which end support in January, are still available Use IE.

As for Windows 11, there is no such problem, because the latest Windows operating system does not include IE, only the latest Chromium-based Edge.

To allow IE users to upgrade to Edge with peace of mind, Edge includes IE Mode to access legacy websites developed for IE. Microsoft said that in the future, Windows desktop versions, Windows Server, and Windows IoT versions (including Windows 11) will also support IE mode until at least 2029. And Microsoft will also notify in advance one year before the end of support. Once the support period has passed, some Windows will require Extended Security Update (Extended Security Update) authorization to continue to ensure security.

However, if the user’s Windows is terminated before 2029, its IE mode will also be terminated, and the user must upgrade to a version supported by Microsoft.