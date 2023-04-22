Home » Microsoft is experimenting with adding “Handheld Mode” to Windows 11 to create a Windows handheld version of the Steam Deck system
Microsoft is experimenting with adding “Handheld Mode” to Windows 11 to create a Windows handheld version of the Steam Deck system

Handheld gaming devices have grown in popularity in recent years, such as the popular Steam Deck, a handheld console that can run either Linux or Windows. In addition, there are also some manufacturers of other brands, which are also making handhelds with Windows system.

However, Windows 11 is not a system that is very suitable for operating on small screens and handle buttons, and Microsoft is also aware of this problem. Now it is revealed that Microsoft is trying to solve this problem through its own hackathon project.

It is understood that the Hackathon (Microsoft Hackathon) is an internal event held by Microsoft every year, where employees and teams can experiment with ideas that they would not normally do. Therefore, most hackathon projects will not necessarily be released, but the possibility that some projects will eventually become actual products cannot be ruled out.

According to whistleblower @_h0x0d_, one of the hackathon projects focused on solving the above problem. Dubbed “Windows Handheld Mode,” the project details a new gaming interface that will replace the normal Windows 11 desktop interface on handheld gaming devices and is designed to make it easier for users to launch games with game controllers. Games and operating Windows interface.

The project also shows off some concept designs for the next generation of Windows, including a search bar and system tray at the top, and a Dock-like application launcher at the bottom.

This is still a hackathon project, but many netizens hope that it will become a real feature and released in the next generation of Windows.

Windows devices in the form of handhelds are gradually being tried by some OEMs. More recently, Asus released the ROG Ally, a Steam Deck competitor with Windows 11 pre-installed, and such a device would greatly benefit from features like Windows Handheld Mode.

