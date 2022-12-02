CAPCOM announced that the hunting action game “Monster Hunter Rise” (Monster Hunter Rise) will be launched on PS4/PS5, XBOX Series X|S, XBOX One, and Windows on January 20, 2023 after the Switch/Steam platform. Generation platform features and voice chat function, and joined the GAMEPASS subscription to play on the first day.



“The Rise of the Monster Hunter” was developed using CAPCOM’s self-published engine “RE ENGINE”, and it has been launched on the Switch host and Steam, with a fast-loading hunting experience.

Monster Hunter Rise will land on PS and XBOX, and join the XBOX/Windows play service GAMEPASS on the release date.

Capcom Asia’s Monster Hunter Rise promotional video on YouTube.

