“Monster Universe” is a free-to-play monster breeding action RPG game. The story tells the story of Lemuria Island in the remote sea, inhabited by strange creatures called monsters, but the guardian of the island “Volzerk” and The legendary beast Magna disappeared in a conflict, and the monsters on the island are facing a crisis of extinction.

A young girl, Fina, joins the Monster Research Committee. Fina’s life goal is to approach and protect monsters, and deep in her heart is a desire to reunite with Wolzek again. You will take an adventure with Fina, and embark on a journey with the goal of resurrecting the guardian dragon Worzek.

Players can match different riders and monster skills, use different weapon types to fight against enemies, and raise their own monsters through the profound monster breeding system, and use two kinds of monsters to mate and inherit the abilities of their parents to create monsters that suit your game style , and you can mate with your friends’ monsters.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1995730/Volzerk__Monsters_and_Lands_Unknown/

Xapk download: https://dl.gameapps.hk/jp.colopl.mkc.xapk

XAPK installation download and teaching: https://wiyafunworld.blogspot.com/2019/10/xapkapk.html

