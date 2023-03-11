What to see tonight on TV? As always, we are here to answer this question and to provide you with useful tips for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. At 21:20 on Canale 5 a new appointment with You’ve Got Mailwhile Rai 1 responds with The Voice Kids. Space also for current affairs with The wordbroadcast starting at 20:20 on Rai 3.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 dedicates the evening schedule to family films, broadcasting them in succession Rex – A puppy in the palace e Ruby Red III – Emerald green. The proposal from La 7, which broadcasts in prime time, is also excellent The Player – Rounders con Matt Damon ed Edward Nortonwhile a real milestone of cinema is broadcast on Nove, that is the good, the bad and the ugly Of Sergio Leone. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on March 11, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – The Voice Kids (talent show)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – Hello male (talk show)

01:30 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 4)

10:10pm – FBI International (TV Series, Season 2 Episode 3)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current news)

11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Stories: Stories of the week (current events)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

01:00 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)

01:05 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)

01:10 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:20 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

01:35 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:40 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)

21:45 – Sapiens – Only one planet (column)

00:00 – TG 3 Mondo (current news)

00:25 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)

00:35 – The right place (column)

01:35 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:45 – Angela’s diaries – We two filmmakers. Chapter II (documentary)

Network 4

21:25 – The perfect prey – A Walk Among the Tombstones (film by Scott Frank, 2014)

11:45pm – Fire Down Below (Film by Félix Enríquez Alcalá, 1997)

Channel 5

21:20 – You’ve got mail (show)

00:30 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Rex – A puppy in the palace (film by Ben Stassen, 2016)

23:10 – Ruby Red III – Emerald Green (film by Felix Fuchssteiner and Katharina Schöde, 2016)

the 7

21:15 – The player – Rounders (film by John Dahl, 1998)

11:30pm – Class conflict (film by Michael Apted, 1991)

01:45 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

TV 8

21:30 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

10.45pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (real TV)

01:15 – Epic Movie (film di Jason Friedberg e Aaron Seltzer, 2007)

New ones

21:25 – The good, the bad and the ugly (film by Sergio Leone, 1966)

00:55 – Apocalypse – The Second World War (documentary)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Mondocane (film by Alessandro Celli, 2021)

11:15 pm – The smell of the night (film by Claudio Caligari, 1998)

01:00 – The Harry Spikes Band (film by Richard Fleischer, 1974)

Iris

21:00 – Wild Horses (film by Robert Duvall, 2015)

11:10 pm – Dangerous Seduction (film by Harold Becker, 1989)

01:25 – Honor your father and mother (film by Sidney Lumet, 2007)

Cielo

21:15 – Miranda (film by Tinto Brass, 1985)

23:15 – I pornodesideri di Silvia (film by Franz Josef Gottlieb, 1977)

01:00 – The novice (film by Giuliano Biagetti, 1975)

Rai 4

21:20 – The intruder (film by Deon Taylor, 2019)

23:05 – Millennium – Men who hate women (film by David Fincher, 2011)

01:50 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:55 – Lucky (film on Natasha Kermani, 2020)

Rai 5

21:15 – The stables to marry a daughter (show)

10:45 pm – Characters looking for an actor (column)

11.15pm – Bewilderment (show)

00:55 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:00 – Genesis, When in Rome (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.