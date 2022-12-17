Howard Hu (Howard Hu), the head of NASA’s Orion lunar program, said that a permanent lunar base will be built and operated in the next decade, and humans may live and work on the moon “within this decade”. . This will pave the way for further missions to Mars.

According to comprehensive media reports, scientists have discovered millions of tiny craters on the surface of the moon. Each deep and dark crater is filled with water ice, which can be used to provide drinking water for lunar colonies or converted into rocket fuel. NASA will be able to build a factory to make rocket fuel to fly explorers to Mars and further into deep space.

In a major new discovery that could change the rules of the lunar exploration game, published in Nature Astronomy, about 25,000 square miles of the lunar surface may contain water, with millions of small ice deposits scattered across the lunar surface. Any potential long-term crewed moon base faces the problem of supplying enough food, especially water, to supply the astronauts. If the new findings are confirmed, it may also become a lot easier to find ingredients for a hot bath on the moon.

Howard said that the next major goal is to build a permanent moon base, which we will see in our lifetimes. People will be sent to the surface of the moon, where they will live and conduct scientific research. It’s really important for us to learn one small step beyond Earth’s orbit and one giant step when we go to Mars. If the moon is colonized, it could test whether humans can survive in a low-gravity environment. These results could also be used for a viable Mars colony.

Sitting alongside the lunar base is a moon-orbiting space station called the Lunar Gateway, which it hopes will one day serve as a refueling station for crewed missions to Mars, Jupiter and beyond. The Moon would be an ideal staging point for launching spacecraft to more distant destinations. It takes far less energy to launch an object from the Moon into space than it does from Earth. The Moon also hosts a wealth of natural resources that could be economically important.

Howard called last month’s uncrewed test flight of the Orion spacecraft “a historic day for human spaceflight.” “I think it’s a historic day for NASA, and for all of you who love human spaceflight and deep space exploration,” he said. “I mean, we’re going back to the moon.” , we are trying to achieve a sustainable plan, and this will be the manned vehicle that will get us to the moon again.” The Artemis 3 mission is expected to land a man and a woman on the moon by 2026 .

The Artemis mission is what the United States and Europe hope to put humans on the moon again by 2026 and re-establish a human presence on the moon. This mission can help humans have a sustainable platform and transportation system and learn how to operate in the deep space environment.

A statement from NASA explained that NASA will go to the Moon with commercial and international partners to explore more together, faster. This work will lead to new knowledge and opportunities, and inspire the next generation. By landing on the Moon, NASA is laying the groundwork for eventual human exploration of Mars. The Moon will provide a proving ground to test technologies and resources that will take humans to Mars and beyond, including building sustainable, reusable buildings.

Neil Armstrong walked on the moon in 1969, but no one has returned to the moon since 1972.

NASA also awarded Nokia a $14 billion contract to build a mobile network on the moon, so astronauts and astronauts there will be able to call home. Solutions are also expected to be established by the end of the decade.

Editor in charge: Li Jingrou

