Our Favorite Indie Games From Summer Game Fest – Gamereactor

We’ve posted quite a bit of preview and impression work, but we’re at Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles, but in general, most of these texts are dedicated to the biggest games we’ve been able to see, because indies are at It was largely just something we saw for a brief moment, since The Mix was canceled. . However, we did see a few different exciting indies, some for just a few minutes at a time. With that being the case, here’s a roundup of the funniest indie games we got our hands on while at SGF.

Summer

First, we have an incredibly compelling stand-alone project, Été. From developer Impossible, this is a relaxing painting game that combines exploration with creativity and story elements, all while presented in a watercolor art style that really fits the tone of the game. Set in Montreal, named after the French word for “summer,” the game is even fully dubbed in Quebec French, and allows players to freely explore the city’s neighborhoods and meet artist friends.

Harnty

This lovely game has some pretty disturbing undertones. The idea behind Moonloop Games’ Hauntii is for players to work in Eternity, a place that exists outside of space where all souls eventually end up. From here, as a little ghost, you must explore the world in hopes of reaching the central tower and ascending to higher levels, while dodging and avoiding the corrupted spirits that exist in the darkness. With a very unique art style and relaxed, slow-paced gameplay, this twin-stick game is a fun take on the afterlife.

viewfinder

Sad Owl Studios’ Viewfinder has made waves before Day of the Devs and SGF, and now we know why. Using perspective as its primary tool, this clever game creates complex puzzles for players that literally recreate reality, while incorporating a range of unique art styles for a truly unique and fresh experience. If you’ve been looking for a new puzzle game to play next month, Viewfinder is definitely one to watch.

beast ball

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you crossed a Pokémon with a volleyball? If so, Wishes’ Beast Ball is right up your street. The game combines movement with monster-fighting RPG elements, requiring players to defeat opponent NPCs and wild animals by actually defeating them in a match of volleyball. To do this, you’ll have to either knock down opposing creatures with a series of volleyball-based attacks, or feign them and manage to score the ball on their side of the ground. With the evolution and set of mechanics that made Pokémon so iconic, Beastieball is one to watch in 2024.

Chronicles of the Salt Sea

Saltsea Chronicles comes from the indie studio that previously provided Mutazione, Die Gute Fabrik, and is an upcoming story-driven adventure game that takes players through a post-Flood world. In the narrative, players illustrate that Captain Maja frees their ship from captivity, then escapes on the waves of Salt Sea World, a kingdom of strange and wonderful communities and mysterious ruins, and is driven by a deep conspiracy shrouded. With players in charge of where to venture, who to team up with, and more, Saltsea Chronicles is all about exploring in a way that works for you, with the game launching later this year.

Lisvangar: Time-Shifted Warrior

The mythical ancient setting, based on the power of time, was announced at Summer Game Fest Live. You might think we’re talking about Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, but you’d be wrong because this is actually the latest title from developer Sand Door Studio, Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior. The game is set in an ancient kingdom , puts players in the role of a warrior with the power of time, as they’re tasked with investigating gigantic cities, defeating hordes of dangerous enemies, and doing so as quickly and efficiently as possible for the best possible score. Since the game was just recently announced, we’re still waiting to see when it will launch in the future.