Overwatch 2's next two heroes will be Support

Overwatch 2's next two heroes will be Support

If you’re loading into Overwatch 2 right now, you probably don’t want to choose support. From DPS players bashing you for not healing, to your peer support deciding the team needs a damage-focused Moira in this game, you’re not going to have the best time.

This is a problem Blizzard wants to solve. In an interview with NME, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller confirmed that the game’s next two heroes will be supporters. “We’re really focused on support right now,” He said. “The next two heroes we’re releasing are support heroes. They bring something to the game that we haven’t seen before – some new mechanics and a really exciting way to interact with your own team.

It’ll be interesting to see Keller’s apparently hyped mechanics, because there are only so many ways to make healing your team a fun thing to do. Keller also promised that there will be new maps and events for Overwatch 2 in 2023 as well.

Many fans have criticized the Overwatch 2 campaign so far, because even though they brought some interesting game modes like Battle for Olympus, the pricing of their feature skins and lack of in-game rewards was still enough to keep the Many people stay away.

