The New York Excelsior didn’t have a great 2022 Overwatch League season. This team has failed to make the playoffs after having one of the worst records in the entire league, which is why it’s not surprising to hear that the 2023 season will change radically.

As stated in a tweet, the entire 2022 NYXL roster has been released, which means next year’s full rebuild is just around the corner. This means that from now on, Lim “Flora” Young Woo, Kim “Yaki” Jun Ki, Kim “Kai Ran” Min Jae, Kang “Gangnam Town” Nam Jin, Jeon Ho1 “Ho Won and An” Ahn Soon Jae “Shunjae is a free agent.

“Today we bid farewell to the current Excelsior roster.

“We would like to thank all of them for their continued efforts throughout the season and we wish them all the best for the future; they will always be part of the NYXL family.

There’s no word yet on where these players will go in the 2023 season, or who NYXL is considering signing as their replacement.