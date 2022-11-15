Home Technology Overwatch League teams will undergo a complete rebuild for the 2023 season.
Technology

Overwatch League teams will undergo a complete rebuild for the 2023 season.

by admin
Overwatch League teams will undergo a complete rebuild for the 2023 season.

The New York Excelsior didn’t have a great 2022 Overwatch League season. This team has failed to make the playoffs after having one of the worst records in the entire league, which is why it’s not surprising to hear that the 2023 season will change radically.

As stated in a tweet, the entire 2022 NYXL roster has been released, which means next year’s full rebuild is just around the corner. This means that from now on, Lim “Flora” Young Woo, Kim “Yaki” Jun Ki, Kim “Kai Ran” Min Jae, Kang “Gangnam Town” Nam Jin, Jeon Ho1 “Ho Won and An” Ahn Soon Jae “Shunjae is a free agent.

“Today we bid farewell to the current Excelsior roster.

“We would like to thank all of them for their continued efforts throughout the season and we wish them all the best for the future; they will always be part of the NYXL family.

There’s no word yet on where these players will go in the 2023 season, or who NYXL is considering signing as their replacement.

See also  How much and how do we talk about the Brothers of Italy online

You may also like

From the agri-hub to the collection of used...

NASA “Curiosity” photographed a strange figure Martian humanoid...

The potential of agri-feedstock to accelerate the decarbonisation...

The fourth most powerful supercomputer in the world...

Crazy live host “any% no injuries and zero...

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen version update...

Towards Black Friday 2022: the new map of...

Towards Black Friday 2022: the new map of...

Who says there can only be one way...

How to hide the live feed of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy