“The digital transition is now at the center of everyone’s life and the Public Administration plays a fundamental role. I am proud to be able to contribute to this process” said Paolo Bonanni, Sales Leader Public Sector of Salesforce Italia

It’s been three years since Salesforce, a reference company in the CRM field, is dedicated to the Public Administration sector through a specific Company Division, with the aim of supporting digital transformation and modernizing the relationship with citizens through omnichannel strategies. In this context, Paul Bonanni he was appointed head of the Italian division. With twenty years of experience in multinational ICT companies and with leadership and support roles for the PA, Bonanni joined the Salesforce team in 2021 as Senior Director Strategy & Business Development for the PA.

The Italian organization at the service of the Public Administration is completed with the appointment of Filippo Arenaleading the Team dedicated to the Central Public Administration, Ezekiel Capitanius which adds to the responsibility of the Local Public Administration also that of the Healthcare market e Alexander Chiorra leading the Enterprise Corporate Sales team on the public market.

Paolo Bonanni appointed Sales Leader Public Sector of Salesforce Italia

“For Salesforce, the creation of a Business Unit dedicated to the Public Administration has a very clear meaning: pooling the best talents and the most consolidated skills to create a Citizen Relationship efficient and digital-first oriented – he has declared Vanessa Fortarezza, Senior Vice President Public Sector for Southern Europe – Bonanni has gained very deep knowledge and experience which will be decisive for continuing to build a team of talents and a more digital and modern Italy”.

“The digital transition is now at the center of everyone’s life and the Public Administration plays a fundamental role – he has declared Paolo Bonanni, Sales Leader Public Sector of Salesforce Italy – In this context, Salesforce solutions are particularly key as they allow the Administrations to provide services and interact with citizens in a completely new, modern and appropriate way for a citizen who is now accustomed to using digital channels and platforms”.