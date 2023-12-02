Peers believe that Bethesda’s personal response to the negative Steam review of “Starry Sky” is normal in the industry, but the problem lies in the content of the response – Computer King Ada

Bethesda’s Response to Negative “Starry Sky” Reviews Sparks Industry Controversy

In the world of gaming, player reviews can make or break a game’s reputation. This has become especially evident with the recent backlash against AAA game publisher Bethesda’s response to negative reviews of their latest release, “Starry Sky”, on the Steam platform.

Many fans had complained about issues such as excessive loading screens and extremely empty planets in the game. In response, Bethesda denied these negative review points, causing controversy among players and sparking a larger debate within the gaming industry.

Some developers, such as BAFTA award-winning screenwriter Xalavier Nelson Jr., came forward in support of Bethesda’s actions, stating that direct user interaction can reverse negative reviews and that it has become an industry standard. However, others, like Dillon Rogers, producer of “Gloomwood” and “DUSK”, highlighted the importance of proactively responding to player comments and indicated that it can actually be beneficial to the algorithm.

However, the controversy lies not in the act of responding to reviews, but in the tone and content of the responses. James Bartholomeou, public relations manager at Thunderful Games, expressed disapproval of Bethesda’s response, emphasizing that while Steam encourages development teams to respond to comments, the way in which it is done is crucial.

The response from Bethesda officials to negative reviews was quite blunt, with players feeling that their concerns were being dismissed rather than addressed. One particular criticism, claiming that the planets in “Starry Sky” were boring and empty, was met with a response from Bethesda defending the deliberate design of the emptiness in the game.

This approach has drawn criticism from both players and other developers, with independent game developer Kaiju Ultimax calling it “vicious”. Many feel that Bethesda is attempting to invalidate the negative reviews rather than addressing the underlying issues.

It is clear that this approach to negative reviews is causing a rift within the gaming community, as it becomes more common among major game publishers. While it may become an industry standard, it will continue to generate controversy as players and developers alike question the authenticity and effectiveness of these responses.

As the impact of Steam ratings on a game’s credibility continues to grow, the debate around how to respond to negative feedback will likely intensify. Ultimately, the response to Bethesda’s handling of the “Starry Sky” reviews is not just about their actions, but about the impact and value of player feedback in the gaming industry.

